And For Its Next Trick, Stone Island Launches SS22 CUPRO NYLON-TC

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Stone Island
Stone Island's got another trick up its sleeve for Spring/Summer 2022, bringing CUPRO NYLON-TC into the fold for a series of shiny-surfaced outerwear.

Let's be honest, Willy Wonka's chocolate factory has got nothing on Stone Island's extensive archive of experimental outerwear lines, dye techniques, and otherworldly fabrications. Thanks to the rich depths of its spectrum of color, it's easy to feel like a child in a sweet shop spoilt for choice – and I mean that in the best way possible.

Spring/Summer 2022's rollout has been full of surprises, from this season's Marina options going aquatic pattern-heavy, a slick selection of camouflage-inspired Ghost pieces, the introduction of slides and transitional wear from Shadow Project, and the promise of big birthday celebrations.

Next up is CUPRO NYLON-TC, so let's get technical for a minute. This newly introduced fabrication is a special nylon weft fabric with Cupro warp, which is an artificial fiber by-product of the cotton industry derived from short filaments near the seed.

The resulting material is a full-bodied and ductile fabric with a shiny outer appearance, further enhanced by Stone Island's iconic garment-dyeing processes.

Two pieces of outerwear have been developed using the fabric, the first of which is a shirt jacket featuring a deep chest pocket with flap and snap fastening, while the second is a hooded jacket with raglan sleeves and in-seam hand pockets. Both products feature branded zippers and arrive in purple, white, pink, and black.

There's no time like the present – Stone Island's Spring/Summer 2022 CURPO NYLON-TC outerwear pieces are available to shop online now.

