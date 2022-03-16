Stone Island Shadow Project SS22 Chapter 2 Puts Slides on the Menu

Stone Island Shadow Project is looking comfier than ever for Spring/Summer 2022 as the outwear experts add slides to the menu for the collection's second chapter.

In case you missed the news last week, Stone Island is celebrating its 40th birthday this year, and I don't know about you, but as a summer baby, nothing beats celebrating your birthday in a pair of slides. Ultimate. Comfort.

I say that to say – SI got the memo. Chapter 2 of Shadow Project's Spring/Summer 2022 collection builds upon the foundations of the first – which put the focus on transitional apparel lines that included several light outwear options – by honing in on the warm to hot months of the year.

If Chapter 1 is March-May, Chapter 2 is June-August. This means that product lines within the second drop have been developed with more relaxed fitting silhouettes, lighter fabrications and colors, and a greater focus on shorts.

That doesn't mean outerwear is completely absent from the drop – frankly, a Stone Island release lacking outerwear would feel completely alien. Instead, the concise jacketing options available are light and loose, with longer-length options supplemented by sleeveless vests in a Glass Linen/Cotton-Mesh TC mix, as well as a mixed-yarn knitted option.

Somewhat surprisingly, the most exciting options within the collection arrive via shirting and pants – short sleeve shirts in printed linen feature all-over tropical graphics, which are matched on shorts for an easy-wearing two-piece. Resort-ready.

The cherry on the cake is Stone Island's new slides, crafted using leather and nylon tape, oozing the tactical, functional aesthetic we love of the brand.

You can get your hands (and feet) on Stone Island Shadow Project SS22 Chapter 2 online now.