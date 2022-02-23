Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
You Won't Want to Ghost on Stone Island's SS22 Ghost Pieces

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Stone Island
Stone Island ushers in the return of Ghost pieces for Spring/Summer 2022, reinterpreting outerwear staples with monochromatic finesse.

Year on year, Italian craftsmaster Stone Island has perfected its seasonal rollout. From the initial season preview to the lookbook, visual focus, Ghost, and Shadow Project – as the season progresses, there's always more to look forward to.

A personal highlight of any SI season is the return of Ghost pieces. The concept, derived from camouflage, sees a series of outerwear and knitwear pieces stripped of their bold dye work to allow for fully monochromatic looks.

Though the Ghost concept has continued to evolve over the years, it's largely stayed true to its foundations, instead of radicalizing the offering, it switches out the base garments and fabrications to build a lowkey, all-encompassing wardrobe.

Spring/Summer 2022's iteration strides close to the line of its traditional military inspirations, pulling in key details and applying them to a series of outerwear pieces. Jackets have been crafted in lightweight Supima cotton canvas, while lighter-weight pieces feature stretch lyocell cotton satin for optimal comfort.

The collection's hero piece is the 2L Ghost Mac. Its light Supima cotton tela has been treated with a specific anti-drop agent and includes a standing collar with concealed hood in resin-treated nylon for an elevated aesthetic. Additional functional elements include rounded patch pockets with hidden snap fastening, under sleeve air vents, and tightening snaps at the cuffs.

You can dive deeper into Stone Island's Spring/Summer 2022 Ghost collection in the video above while shopping the latest arrivals online.

