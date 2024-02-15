Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

At Frieze LA, Stone Island's Jackets Are Art (EXCLUSIVE)

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

Italian streetwear brand Stone Island has a long and compelling history, both because of its achievements in innovating exquisite technical fabrics and because of the evolution of its place in fashion history.

In conjunction with the 2024 edition of Frieze Los Angeles, both new and old Stone Island devotees will soon be able to explore an archival exhibition of its work since the brand was founded by legendary designer Massimo Osti in 1982. 

Specifically, Stone Island’s Selected Works ‘982-‘024 will be shown at Buttercup Studios in Culver City from February 29 until March 2 while the Frieze art fair takes place in Santa Monica.

In addition to activation spaces that invite guests to interact and reflect on Stone Island’s tangible achievements, there will be an accompanying large exhibition of nearly four-dozen archival Stone Island pieces that best illustrate the brand’s history. And that's merely the beginning. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Also at Stone Island's Frieze LA exhibit, witness installations dedicated specifically to the brand's signature reflective jackets and metal shell jackets — once favored by young British hooligans, the high-function outerwear is now a wearable piece of fashion history.

The sheer amount of pieces that will be on display, according to a statement, promises a literal walk through Stone Island’s memory lane while doubling down on the facts behind the brand.

The Stone Island activations also include a display of its collabs with the likes of Supreme and Nike over the years, and films documenting the label’s relationship with youth culture.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Guests will also get to see some rare pieces created during the Stone Island Shadow Project years from 2008 to 2021 when it partnered with ACRONYM founder Errolson Hugh on collections and conducted research into fabrics

This is the first time that Hugh's Shadow Project legacy will be given the lovingly in-depth retrospective it's long deserved.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With all of the exhibitions, a program of up-and-coming DJs and speakers throughout the run of the exhibit, plus a gift and book shop (who doesn’t love a good museum-style gift shop?), it'd be almost crazy not to take advantage of the exhibit's free admission. Yes! It's free, with registration.

Because no one need pay anything to experience a necessary lesson: Stone Island makes great clothes and that its great clothes are steeped in research and science. 

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Duchess Knit Sweater
KNITWRTH
$460
Image on Highsnobiety
Classic Pearl Bracelet
Hatton Labs
$300
Image on Highsnobiety
GEL-1090v2
ASICS
$120
We Recommend
  • not in london main
    Acne Studios, Stone Island & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • A model wearing Gramicci AW22 collection outdoor clothing matching set lime green and forest green during sunset outdoors
    Around the World in Techwear: the Best Outdoor Clothing Brands You Need to Know
    • Style
  • best sneakers of the year
    The Best Sneakers of 2024... So Far
    • Sneakers
  • Cargo Pants
    This Post Carries Precious Cargo (Pants)
    • Style
  • puffer jacket
    20 Puffer Jackets To Ease Into Winter With
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Stone Island's 2024 Frieze LA invitiation
    At Frieze LA, Stone Island's Jackets Are Art (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Highsnobiety x Champion x Rinse merch collection celebrating rinse's 30th anniversary
    Rinse & Rave: Champion and Highsnobiety Take London's Underground
    • Culture
  • Timothée Chalamet wears Bottega Veneta's white fish scale sweater and slim black leather pants on the Dune 2 red carpet
    Forget 'Dune 2': Timothée Chalamet Is the Face of Skinny Jeans
    • Style
  • not in london main
    Acne Studios, Stone Island & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • Massimo Osti Studio
    Massimo Osti Studio Opens the Book on Chapter 1
    • Street Style
  • Rhode Skin Lip Phone Case
    Hailey Bieber's Rhode Phone Case Is Genius, Unnecessary & Slightly NSFW
    • Beauty

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024