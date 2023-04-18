Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Stone Island's Prototype Research Series Reaches New Peaks

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Stone Island
Stone Island's mainline releases, season-to-season, offer plenty to marvel at. With a consistent release strategy that stretches collections over the entirety of the season, consisting of Ghost, Marina, Shadow Project, and more, it's easy to get lost in its wonderland of fine-tuned goods.

Once Milan Design Week rears its head, however, even the greatest pics of Stone Island's Spring/Summer season are overshadowed by the otherworldly crafts of the Prototype Research Series.

This year's Design Week marks the 7th installment of the Stone Island Prototype Research Series, which has become an integral part of any seasonal outputs.

An ever-evolving series that sees SI prove its experimental expertise within fabrication and finish, it boasts a seven-strong line-up that'll demand envy from the hearts of any of the brand's devotees.

The series' niche is that each installment is made with fabrics and/or treatments resulting from research and experimentation that is not yet at an industrial scale. It's Stone Island being ahead of the curve and demonstrating the talents it possesses.

This time around, thermochromatic technology takes center stage to showcase Liquid Crystal Heat Reactive, which is as exciting as its name would suggest.

As per Stone Island, the name describes: "Nylon canvas fabric, coated with a reactive helical-shaped cholesteric liquid crystals ink, reveals a vast spectrum of chromatic points, spanning diverse and unexpected degrees of iridescence.

Exceptionally changeable, in the range between 15° and 31°C, the liquid crystals distributed on the fabric trigger a molecular reactive color change system evident in the metamorphosis that enters the shades of yellow and green to then flow into the blues."

Currently being presented as Milan Design Week, the installation is easily one of the best the series has had to offer so far.

As per tradition, a select number of pieces will likely launch online once Design Week has come to a close – be prepared, though; they don't come cheap.

