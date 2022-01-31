Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Carhartt WIP Looks Mighty Punk Thanks to Stray Rats

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Carhartt WIP
1 / 4

Carhartt WIP is kicking off the year strong, bringing its first collaboration of 2022 alongside Stray Rats.

No strangers to a collaborative collection, Carhartt WIP has kept an impressive lineup over the years. One thing you'll notice is that it finds a sense of loyalty in its team-ups, building lasting relationships that bear fruit time and time again.

Seemingly, creative partnerships that develop and evolve are how the brand locates the sweet spot within its product offerings. From Timex to Converse, END., and of course, Stray Rats, it's maintained a strong roster that makes perfect sense.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For Spring/Summer 2022, Stray Rats puts its stamp on an arrangement of WIP classics – think tees, the Smith Pant, OG Active Jacket, and so on.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Miami/NYC-based Stray Rats keeps deep roots in American counterculture, giving this collection a distinctively punk feel. This aesthetic is achieved through heavy use of graphics and washed-out dye treatments that look straight out of the thrift store.

Spanning a total of nine products, the lineup includes a reworked OG Active Jacket, Western Jacket, and Smith Pant with all-over tonal hand-drawn graphic applications.

Finishing touches are provided by tees featuring the classic Stray Rats print, sweatpants, and two hat options. The palette chosen is pretty modest, taking on seasonal hues of red, green, brown, and blue – all of which you'll find within the WIP main collections.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Stray Rats x Carhartt WIP Spring/Summer 2022 collection is available online, in Carhartt WIP stores, and select global retailers now.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Entire StudiosFluffy Fleece Dune
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stan RayOG Painter Pant Raw Denim
$120.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonXT-6 Advanced Black Phantom
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Leather Carhartt Jacket for... Summer?
  • This “Trashed” Carhartt Jacket Is Really a Treasure
  • Carhartt's Summer Plans? Less Work(wear) & More Play
  • Snakeskin Carhartt Workwear Is a Wild Work in Progress
  • Carhartt Literally Flipped the Script on Its Best Jacket
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now