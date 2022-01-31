Carhartt WIP Looks Mighty Punk Thanks to Stray Rats

Carhartt WIP is kicking off the year strong, bringing its first collaboration of 2022 alongside Stray Rats.

No strangers to a collaborative collection, Carhartt WIP has kept an impressive lineup over the years. One thing you'll notice is that it finds a sense of loyalty in its team-ups, building lasting relationships that bear fruit time and time again.

Seemingly, creative partnerships that develop and evolve are how the brand locates the sweet spot within its product offerings. From Timex to Converse, END., and of course, Stray Rats, it's maintained a strong roster that makes perfect sense.

For Spring/Summer 2022, Stray Rats puts its stamp on an arrangement of WIP classics – think tees, the Smith Pant, OG Active Jacket, and so on.

The Miami/NYC-based Stray Rats keeps deep roots in American counterculture, giving this collection a distinctively punk feel. This aesthetic is achieved through heavy use of graphics and washed-out dye treatments that look straight out of the thrift store.

Spanning a total of nine products, the lineup includes a reworked OG Active Jacket, Western Jacket, and Smith Pant with all-over tonal hand-drawn graphic applications.

Finishing touches are provided by tees featuring the classic Stray Rats print, sweatpants, and two hat options. The palette chosen is pretty modest, taking on seasonal hues of red, green, brown, and blue – all of which you'll find within the WIP main collections.

Stray Rats x Carhartt WIP Spring/Summer 2022 collection is available online, in Carhartt WIP stores, and select global retailers now.