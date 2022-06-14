Stüssy x Tekla: A Collab You Can Sleep On

There comes a time in life when you find yourself caring about good quality bedding and sleepwear, more than you do sneakers and coats. Deal with it, I have.

Rewind just five-years and you’d have found me cocooned in a coverless stained duvet curled up on a spring-ridden mattress come bedtime, but with a solid 100-strong sneaker collection by my side.

Now with a more mature, tired, haggard outlook on life, you’ll find me laid bare on a 500-count organic sateen mattress, with nothing but alpaca wool and cashmere for comfort.

When I’m not spread-eagled on my premium mattress, I'm sporting some good old in-bed apparel (which is a thing), and Tekla is my go-to.

Based out of Copenhagen since its inception in 2017, Tekla has become renowned for its functional designs of uncompromising quality when it comes to sleepwear and bedding, and has even expanded into the realm of kitchenware more recently too.

Now, following a debut collaboration last year, Tekla has reconnected with Stüssy for Spring/Summer 2022, to deliver a refined capsule of bedwear essentials, that are set to drop here and here on June 17.

For Stüssy, this collaboration marks the latest in a busy year for the brand, following numerous link-ups with Nike, Our Legacy WORKSHOP, and even Paris Saint-Germain F.C, the label last week delivered an official look at its Chuck 70 Hi and One Star Converse collaborations.

And while this may not be Stüssy's highest profile collaboration of the year, god knows it is almost undoubtedly its comfiest.