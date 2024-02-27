Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

8-Ball Earrings? Sounds Right for Stüssy's First Jewelry Line

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith
1 / 3
Stüssy / Julian Klincewicz

Stüssy has conquered clothes and sneakers, thanks to its consistently good seasonal collections and buzzy footwear team-ups. Next, the California-based label gets into the jewelry game.

That's right. Stüssy has revealed its first-ever jewelry collection, defined as "a contemporary play on classic jewelry styles with a Stüssy twist," according to the brand's press statement.

Stüssy's jewelry collection is pretty much everything you'd expect in a jewelry offering by the brand: silver, understated, and plenty of Stüssy-ness.

There's a sterling silver necklace featuring a Stüssy "S" pendant. At the same time, the Stüssy "SS" link tops a silver ring stamped with more branding.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Any 8-Balls? Of course. Stüssy offers up some studded earrings finished with pearls and 8-ball details, taking the 8-ball sensation from the TikTok-beloved fleece jacket to the ears.

Stüssy's jewelry collection rounds off with a charm bracelet adorned with dangly peace signs, pearls, Stüssy dice, and — yes, you guessed it — more 8-Balls.

1 / 12
Stüssy / Julian Klincewicz

There have been Stüssy jewelry in the past, mostly a necklace here or a ring there. But Stüssy's jewelry collection seems to be the brand's first complete offering of jewelry pieces.

Based on the comments, fans seem more than ready to receive Stüssy's first jewelry collection. "Bank account, forgive me," one Instagram account typed. Another comment read, "Been waiting for this."

Stüssy's jewelry collection lands on Stüssy's website on March 1. A Stüssy drop on the first of the month? I guess rent will have to wait.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Long-Sleeve Logo Tee
Beigel Bake x Highsnobiet
$95
Image on Highsnobiety
Tor Summit 2
HOKA
$230
Image on Highsnobiety
Landscape Sweater Vest
Highsnobiety
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
We Recommend
  • stussy converse collab 2024
    Stüssy's Converse Sneakers Are Wonderfully Hairy Again
    • Sneakers
  • Stussy & Nike's yellow mesh waffle running shoe
    Stüssy & Nike Are Waffling Over Running Shoes (or Not)
    • Sneakers
  • salehe bembury crocs sneaker juniper
    The First Crocs Sneaker Doesn't Look Like a Clog
    • Sneakers
  • Vans OTW's redesigned Half-Cab sneaker with tweed checkerboad
    The First Shoe From Vans' New High-End Line Is Surprisingly Familiar
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's "Distilled" fragrance bottles, displayed near New Balance's 550 and 990 sneakers
    You'll Never Guess What New Balance's First Fragrances Smell Like
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Timothee Chalamet, Austin Butler on the Dune 2 red carpet
    Why the 'Dune 2' Red Carpet Outfits Feel so Vital
    • Style
  • stussy jewelry line
    8-Ball Earrings? Sounds Right for Stüssy's First Jewelry Line
    • Style
  • Jeremy Allen White at the farmer's market carrying a tote bag full of flowers
    Big Fits, Bigger Flowers: Jeremy Allen White Is Always at the Farmer's Market
    • Style
  • tareet's ASICS slipper collab
    These Beautiful, Strange ASICS Mules Are Basically Art
    • Sneakers
  • veneda carter timberland collab 2024
    Veneda Carter's Gorgeously Glazed Timbs Are Returning
    • Sneakers
  • Naruto x Crocs 2024.
    Finally, Naruto's Crocs Collab Is Here
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024