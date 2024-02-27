8-Ball Earrings? Sounds Right for Stüssy's First Jewelry Line

Stüssy has conquered clothes and sneakers, thanks to its consistently good seasonal collections and buzzy footwear team-ups. Next, the California-based label gets into the jewelry game.

That's right. Stüssy has revealed its first-ever jewelry collection, defined as "a contemporary play on classic jewelry styles with a Stüssy twist," according to the brand's press statement.

Stüssy's jewelry collection is pretty much everything you'd expect in a jewelry offering by the brand: silver, understated, and plenty of Stüssy-ness.

There's a sterling silver necklace featuring a Stüssy "S" pendant. At the same time, the Stüssy "SS" link tops a silver ring stamped with more branding.

Any 8-Balls? Of course. Stüssy offers up some studded earrings finished with pearls and 8-ball details, taking the 8-ball sensation from the TikTok-beloved fleece jacket to the ears.

Stüssy's jewelry collection rounds off with a charm bracelet adorned with dangly peace signs, pearls, Stüssy dice, and — yes, you guessed it — more 8-Balls.

There have been Stüssy jewelry in the past, mostly a necklace here or a ring there. But Stüssy's jewelry collection seems to be the brand's first complete offering of jewelry pieces.

Based on the comments, fans seem more than ready to receive Stüssy's first jewelry collection. "Bank account, forgive me," one Instagram account typed. Another comment read, "Been waiting for this."

Stüssy's jewelry collection lands on Stüssy's website on March 1. A Stüssy drop on the first of the month? I guess rent will have to wait.