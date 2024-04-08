Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Stüssy’s New Eyegear Is Visually Exceptional

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

Stüssy is one of those brands that just does everything well.

Whether that means the Cali-based brand turning its hand to bedwear, surfwear or, most recently, jewelry, everything Stüssy creates is done so to an extremely high level.

The same goes for Stüssy’s Spring 2024 eyewear, or Stüssy Eyegear as its more affectionately known, a collection the brand revealed earlier this week.

Since its relaunch in early 2021, Stüssy’s Eyegear has been one of my personal highlights of the brand’s always-busy release calendar. That and its always-impressive Our Legacy collaborations, of course.

Point is, not only is it great to see a brand like Stüssy turning its hand to something other than clothing or footwear, but it’s pleasing to see a brand doing it so well, too.

This season’s Stüssy Eyegear, which drops online April 5, is the brand's most extensive eyewear collection yet with rounded frames, square frames, wrap-around, and aviators to choose from.

Stüssy’s spring eyewear capsule also features updated takes on its three most famed silhouettes in the Penn, Owen and Eric, which arrive in tortoise shell, triple black, blue, and transparent white.

Put simply, Stüssy seemingly has the ability to turn its hand to anything nowadays. Not only great-looking sneakers, exceptional streetwear, and objectively nice jewelry, but Eyegear, too.

Tayler Willson
Tayler Willson
