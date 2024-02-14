New Season, Same Excellent Stüssy

Stüssy’s Spring 2024 campaign has just been released and it looks awfully familiar (in a good way, of course).

Over the past few years, Stüssy has perfected the formula for its quintessentially SoCal lookbooks. So much so that every time a new collection comes around, you can almost ensure that Stüssy's campaign will include either vintage cars, a surfboard as a prop, or a sandy beach as its location.

Stüssy's upcoming Spring 2024 campaign includes all three of those things at once, further cementing the signature Cali aesthetic that brand has crafted for itself.

Meanwhile, the clothing it has lined up is also a continuation of good form – as if I even needed to say!

Bringing new developments to its core products, Stüssy’s clothing is loose fitting and features bold all-over prints and uncomplicated staples.

The brand’s Big Ol’ Jeans arrive in a leather construction for this season, classic workwear such as chore coats and double-knee pants are present, and military-inspired bomber jackets are designed to be reversible.

Something that has proven ever-popular in the past is the brand’s GORE-TEX offerings and there’s more to come in the form of a black tracksuit that's featured in the campaign.

The Stüssy Spring 2024 collection is set to be released worldwide on February 16 via select chapter stores and the Stüssy website.

This new selection arrives hot on the heels of the brand's latest collaboration with Our Legacy and a capsule collection to celebrate Metalheadz’s 30th anniversary. However, it didn't drop any hints at what collaborations it has in the pipeline.

If you're patiently waiting for news on that Stüssy x Nike Waffle sample, you'll have to wait a little longer. But you can let Stüssy SS24 whet your whistle for now, anyway.