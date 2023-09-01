Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

EXCLUSIVE: For Tekla & Stüssy, Home Is Where the Beach Is

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

God bless Tekla x Stüssy, the collaborative match-up that makes me giddier than I ever thought clothes could. In part down to the fact that I’m a sucker for anything both brands drop, but also because their unification makes perfect sense, the two labels in combination just, well, work.

For Fall/Winter 2023, Tekla and Stüssy are coming back for more and this time honing in on the places they share a mutual passion for: home and the beach.

1 / 3
Tekla /Stüssy / Gillian Garcia

Poplin sleepwear, percale bedding, and soft terry towels with Stüssy’s signature swirl arrive in a vibrant lime colorway, while hooded bathrobes and new terry shorts (a personal favorite of mine) are realized in deep multi stripes.

1 / 2
Tekla /Stüssy / Gillian Garcia

Designed to be worn at home or on the beach (or, basically anywhere, to be honest), the collaboration — which lands online September 1 — is the pair’s fourth co-release after a popular homeware debut in 2021, before follow-up releases the following year and another in early 2023.

In truth, neither label is a stranger to a collaboration or two. Over the past 12 months, Copenhagen-based Tekla has teamed up with names like Jacquemus and JJJJound.

While Stüssy, an OG when it comes to collabs, boasts releases with Nike, Our Legacy, Martine Rose, and Levi’s, to name only a few. Still, none of these compares to a Tekla x Stüssy collab, trust me.

