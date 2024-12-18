Tekla’s Puffy Socks Are Basically Cozy Moon Boots for Indoors

Tekla’s Down Socks aren’t really socks at all. They’re closer to being a pair of Moon Boots than a pair of socks. The tall silhouetted footwear comes with a similar puffy-yet-streamlined shape to the early-naughts favorite boot, the only big difference is it's geared for wear inside the home.

Crafted from lightweight organic cotton, it is filled full of recycled down and feathers, presumably taken from old puffer jackets and repurposed to create the coziest of house shoes.

Well, house boots.

Made for cozy winter days, although Tekla also recommends wearing the insulated footwear for sleeping, the slippers arrive as part of the Scandinavian brand’s holiday collection in five colorways (all of which, naturally, have corresponding matching Tekla pajamas).

It is not the first time Tekla has stepped into the world of footwear, the brand’s collaboration with Birkenstock — featuring a selection of shearling, fluffy sandals — was its first-ever shoe release.

But these down socks, available now for $235, point to a further expansion into slippers for the pajama specialists.

At a time when slippers are increasingly being worn outside, and sportswear labels like New Balance and Nike are doubling down on their cozy house shoes, it’s time for the sleepwear experts Tekla to enter the chat.