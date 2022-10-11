Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
SUICOKE Goes Heritage-Heavy With the FUROSHIKI Line

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Since emerging onto the global footwear scene, SUICOKE has carved out a lane of its own, rooting itself in its Japanese heritage with great depth.

While its slide silhouettes are perhaps its most notable, the brand excels beyond singular styles, continually pushing boundaries to showcase its experimental nature. For FW22, this expression presents itself through the introduction of the new FUROSHIKI line-up.

A thread that runs strongly throughout SUICOKE's narrative, bridging each of its styles and ensuring the performance, comfort, and quality of its footwear selection, is Vibram.

Every piece of footwear branded with that well-known yellow octagon is worth its weight – globally trusted, Vibram is a statement, one that SUICOKE has kept close to heart.

If you own a selection of sneakers, slides, or otherwise, from across several brands, you'll know that not all Vibram is built the same. Different sole units boast different qualities. With the introduction of FW22's FUROSHIKI line, SUICOKE spotlights an alternate in Vibram's Wrapping Sole.

Inspired by the old Japanese art of folding cloth and fabric to protect treasured goods, the sole unit encourages the use of strong, wrapped lines that give its structures a sense of natural movement.

The line introduces two alternative styles enshrined in Japanese heritage; the Futon-LO and Futon-HI. Where the LO iteration offers more of a barefoot experience, the HI uses layers of elastic strapping to create a thick yet light boot-like structure that is detail-heavy throughout.

Each of the newly introduced styles within the Vibram-equipt SUICOKE FUROSHIKI line is available to shop online now via SUICOKE and select global retailers.

