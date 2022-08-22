Are Supreme's Best-Ever Winter Accessories Incoming?
It's Beanie Mania all over again! Supreme's Fall/Winter 2022 collection has been revealed in new lookbook and, with it, comes a fresh round of accessories that're poised to once again explode Supreme's prehistoric servers come drop time.
Let's take it all in: there's a lot to sort through.
Perhaps most notable is the Supreme Beanie Baby, which appears to be a special iteration of the American Flag-patterned Spangle bear issued back in 1999.
Of course, Supreme's Spangle (even their names sound similar!) has a Box Logo on its chest and "2022" embroidered under its lil foot.
Though it's not as yuge as the Airstream trailer from Spring/Summer 2022, Supreme's latest Honda collaboration is nearly as big a deal.
It follows the previous Supreme Honda motorcycle from Fall/Winter 2019, which came with a slew of racing gear.
None of that apparel is included for Fall/Winter 2022 but you won't need it — the gleam of Supreme's FW22 chrome Grom motorbike is statement enough.
This is also one of Supreme's strongest winter-specific accessories seasons, with loads of stuff that oughta get fans into the Christmas spirit.
You've got a grinning inflatable snowman, Supreme-branded Backcountry Access shovels, Paricon sleds, and bespoke Moccamaster KGBV Select coffee makers, which aren't necessarily seasonally thematic but who doesn't like a hot cup of joe amidst winter chill?
Fall/Winter 2022 also delivers a bevy of Japanese-themed items, highlighting the New York streetwear brand's deep roots in the island nation.
You've got a set of Supreme-branded Kojima Shōten lanterns, Kyoshi Mini-Z Nissan Skyline Nismo RC car, Momoko fashion dolls, Tenugui towels, TOYO steel toolbox, and even a locally-made tea set.
A special mention must be made for the wacky Supreme accessories that show up every season, of course, and Fall/Winter 2022 comes through with a Beaver gumball machine (with Bogo gumballs!), a Pilsbury Doughboy-shaped cookie jar, olive oil (!), and little Kuumba air fresheners in the shape of a Supreme Bogo T-shirt, in case you ever wondered what undue hype smells like.
They ain't so weird but special mention for a couple returning Supreme collabs: Pat McGrath, who provided some exclusive nail polish and Nike, which is restocking its staple Supreme Air Force 1 sneakers.
Suffice to say, much to look forward to, especially if that Supreme Chicago store actually does open before 2023.
Plus, there's gonna be a bunch of big-name collaborations shock-dropping later this season as usual — Rolex is the one gracing most leakers' lips.