Go Inside Supreme's Brand-New Los Angeles Store

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture
supreme-los-angeles-store-2023 (2)
Supreme
This article was published on February 11, 2023 and updated on February 15

What is Supreme up to in Los Angeles? (*raises eyebrow*)

On February 11, creative director Tremaine Emory shared a video of a Sup-branded helicopter flying over Hollywood. The caption? Just "LA..." (three dots included for a dramatic foreshadowing effect).

What could this mean? With the brand's Spring/Summer 2023 rollout on the horizon, the streetwear giant may be teasing its latest wild toy: a Supreme-branded aircraft (or not).

Now, that would be the next step in the evolution of novelty Supreme items after the glamping trailer, motorcycle, and $10k mattress.

At the same time, Supreme's cryptic post could have been pointing to a second Los Angeles storefront, joining or even replacing the existing Fairfax Avenue location.

Whispers of a new Supreme store in LA began to circulate early last year, claiming the latest retail space would be fixated on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood alongside neighbors like KITH and Golf Wang.

Though the Sunset Boulevard location was speculated to launch in August 2022, Supreme may be finally ready to roll out the red carpet and open the doors of its new LA store — turns out, that's exactly right.

No helicopter in sight, though.

Last year, the VF Corp-owned brand headed to the midwest to launch its first Chicago storefront (sadly, no Chief Keef or Virgil Abloh BOGO tees were in sight).

A few days after the initial tease, Supreme itself made the big reveal with a suitably big billboard in Los Angeles, announcing the location of the new Supreme store.

And guess what? It's also pretty big, considering that the new Supreme store will be tucked inside the former Tower Records building, an iconic LA landmark soon home to another LA landmark.

Inside the store, witness art from longtime Supreme collaborators like Mark Gonzales and Neckface or skate inside the giant in-store bowl, if you're one of those people who still look at Supreme as a skate brand.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
