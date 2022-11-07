Supreme & New York Yankees is a NY Love Story

Supreme and the New York Yankees. A true New York love story. Once again, 'Preme has tapped into the Major Baseball League to celebrate the city it calls home with a collaborative apparel and accessory collection topped off by New Era.

Keeping yourself checked into Supreme's weekly seasonal rollouts is a great way to keep your calendar occupied. On the hunt for your streetwear fix? Thursdays have got you covered. Still need more? Hit Palace up on a Friday.

Sprinkled between your standard seasonal drops over at the Box Logo brand is a selection of collaborations. Most are frequent team-ups, you know, Nike, The North Face, Vans, and of course, MLB.

If Supreme is going to rep' for any baseball team, it's obviously going to be the Yankees. Outside of the states, the brand's merch is probably the most instantly recognizable thanks to New Era's fitted caps, which, once again, make an appearance in this collaborative collection.

Comprising outerwear, sweatsuits, and hats, the collaboration is pretty concise, but it certainly doesn't lack flair. It's bold, bright, and heavy on attitude – after all, that's the Supreme way.

For the outerwear offering, leather varsity jackets are delivered in red, brown, and black, while tracksuits feature in the same three palettes, as well as blue camo. Each of these items is fitted with Yankees, Supreme, and Chinese lettering in embroidered form across the front and back.

Tying together the offering (which you'll find online and in stores this Thursday, November 10) is a five-piece selection of New Era Fitteds that go dense on embroidery and color.