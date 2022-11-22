Supreme, TNF, & G-SHOCK Is a Triple Threat

It's fair to say that no one collaborates quite like Supreme. Heralded the world over as one of the current co-creative environments pioneers, 'Preme has worked itself to the point of no fucks given, allowing it to create what it wants, with who it wants, when it wants.

While its VF Corp family tree certainly gives it plenty to work with byways of Vans, Dickies, The North Face, and the rest, the box logo brand is always keen to tap into new areas, spreading its wings far and wide as the world's greatest collaborator.

With the season well underway, there's always a new team-up on the horizon. Week-on-week, keeping your eyes peeled on what Thursday will hold is the most important part of being a Supreme fan. Whether or not you feel disappointed when Thursday rolls around is another question altogether.

Earlier this week, we set eyes on the latest creation from Supreme and The North Face. Of these, there are plenty, but none quite like this one.

For the outerwear offering (which will release alongside a selection of apparel such as hoodies and joggers), a watch viewer not dissimilar to what you can find on several of C.P. Company's jackets can be found at the wrist.

Within the lookbook images, keen eyes could find G-SHOCKs illuminating through the transparent circle. Well, this wasn't just to showcase the aesthetic of the collection; no, the G-SHOCKs in question are a three-way collaboration.

Arriving in three colorways to match the apparel component, the famed DW-6900 takes center stage. Its typical shock-resistant face remains, although these updated versions now feature a dual-layer woven fabric that bares the box logos of Supreme and TNF.

As is standard, you'll find all three of the watches available online alongside the outerwear and apparel components on Thursday, November 24.