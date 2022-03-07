Everything You Gotta Know About Supreme & Burberry's SS22 Collab

This article was published on January 25 and updated on March 9

Wasn't enough for Supreme to (allegedly) team up with BAPE for Spring/Summer 2022, eh? In January 2022, leakers began circulating rumors that Supreme was also planning a SS22 Burberry collaboration.

Burberry replied to Highsnobiety's initial request for comment but demurred to speak on the record. The collection was eventually confirmed, however, by A$AP Nast in an Instagram post uploaded in early March.

The Supreme x Burberry collaboration, which drops on March 10 via Burberry's website, Supreme's web store, Dover Street Market London, and select flagship stores, includes everything from a shearling-collared puffer jacket to jeans and a Box Logo T-shirt dapped-up in Burberry's signature plaid pattern.

Burberry's stores will exclusively release a funnel-necked jacket, jogging pants, and silk pajama set, while both brands will issue a collaborative six-panel and crusher hat after the initial drop on March 10.

It's yet another feather in the cap of Givenchy's boundary-pushing creative director, Riccardo Tisci, who's brought the British fashion house into the realm of Gen Z via Twitch streams and street-leaning casualwear.

Suffice to say, compared to last year's Supreme x Pucci collab, Tisci's Burberry feels even better suited to be a Supreme partner.

Never not wearing a black T-shirt and Air Force 1s, Tisci shares with Supreme a personal legacy of Nike collabs.

Similarly, both the New York skate brand and Tisci dominated the late-aughts streetwear-luxury crossover boom with Box Logo T-shirts and graphic Givenchy designs, respectively.

Tisci's work of the era was popularized by tastemakers like Kanye West and JAY-Z, who then tapped Tisci to create the artwork for their 2011 album, Watch the Throne.

Supreme, for its part, has set its sights on slowly taking over the luxury space, perhaps a larger ambition of its parent company, VF Corp.

Whereas Supreme mostly stayed in its lane with more casual alignments and only the occasional capital-F Fashion partnership, the past year alone has seen Supreme partner with Pucci, Junya Watanabe, and Tiffany & Co., signaling a renewed interest in that high-low mix.

Of course, 'Preme set the table for this kinda stuff with its earlier Jean Paul Gaultier and COMME des GARÇONS collaborations (and that little thing with Louis Vuitton), so this isn't exactly unexplored territory.

Don't forget the Supreme Burberry Box Logo from the late '90s — just like the LV skate decks that got 'Preme sued, this was a cheeky riff on luxury culture. At the same time, it hints at the luxury legitimacy that all young upstarts crave.

Supreme reportedly plans to revisit the iconic Supreme Burberry box logo with a hoodie, as seen on pro skateboarder Tyshawn Jones, for the SS22 collaboration with the British luxury brand — a rather tongue-in-cheek full circle moment, might I say.

One has to wonder if we'll eventually see Supreme partner with every major luxury brand out there. Especially in light of Supreme x Burberry, it makes ya think that we're just a Chanel, Gucci, and Versace away from Supreme's total luxury dominance.

