Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Everything You Gotta Know About Supreme & Burberry's SS22 Collab

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
Supreme / Burberry / Bolade Banjo
1 / 5

This article was published on January 25 and updated on March 9

Wasn't enough for Supreme to (allegedly) team up with BAPE for Spring/Summer 2022, eh? In January 2022, leakers began circulating rumors that Supreme was also planning a SS22 Burberry collaboration.

Burberry replied to Highsnobiety's initial request for comment but demurred to speak on the record. The collection was eventually confirmed, however, by A$AP Nast in an Instagram post uploaded in early March.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Supreme x Burberry collaboration, which drops on March 10 via Burberry's website, Supreme's web store, Dover Street Market London, and select flagship stores, includes everything from a shearling-collared puffer jacket to jeans and a Box Logo T-shirt dapped-up in Burberry's signature plaid pattern.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Burberry's stores will exclusively release a funnel-necked jacket, jogging pants, and silk pajama set, while both brands will issue a collaborative six-panel and crusher hat after the initial drop on March 10.

It's yet another feather in the cap of Givenchy's boundary-pushing creative director, Riccardo Tisci, who's brought the British fashion house into the realm of Gen Z via Twitch streams and street-leaning casualwear.

supreme-burberry-collab-release-date (2)
Supreme / Burberry / Bolade Banjo
1 / 5
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Suffice to say, compared to last year's Supreme x Pucci collab, Tisci's Burberry feels even better suited to be a Supreme partner.

Never not wearing a black T-shirt and Air Force 1s, Tisci shares with Supreme a personal legacy of Nike collabs.

Supreme / Burberry / Bolade Banjo
1 / 4

Similarly, both the New York skate brand and Tisci dominated the late-aughts streetwear-luxury crossover boom with Box Logo T-shirts and graphic Givenchy designs, respectively.

Tisci's work of the era was popularized by tastemakers like Kanye West and JAY-Z, who then tapped Tisci to create the artwork for their 2011 album, Watch the Throne.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Supreme, for its part, has set its sights on slowly taking over the luxury space, perhaps a larger ambition of its parent company, VF Corp.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Whereas Supreme mostly stayed in its lane with more casual alignments and only the occasional capital-F Fashion partnership, the past year alone has seen Supreme partner with Pucci, Junya Watanabe, and Tiffany & Co., signaling a renewed interest in that high-low mix.

Of course, 'Preme set the table for this kinda stuff with its earlier Jean Paul Gaultier and COMME des GARÇONS collaborations (and that little thing with Louis Vuitton), so this isn't exactly unexplored territory.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Don't forget the Supreme Burberry Box Logo from the late '90s — just like the LV skate decks that got 'Preme sued, this was a cheeky riff on luxury culture. At the same time, it hints at the luxury legitimacy that all young upstarts crave.

Supreme reportedly plans to revisit the iconic Supreme Burberry box logo with a hoodie, as seen on pro skateboarder Tyshawn Jones, for the SS22 collaboration with the British luxury brand — a rather tongue-in-cheek full circle moment, might I say.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

One has to wonder if we'll eventually see Supreme partner with every major luxury brand out there. Especially in light of Supreme x Burberry, it makes ya think that we're just a Chanel, Gucci, and Versace away from Supreme's total luxury dominance.

Participating Burberry stores

• 121 Regent Street, London W1B 4TB • 376-378 Rue St Honoré, 75001, Paris • 131 Spring Street, New York, New York, 10012 • 301 North Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, California, 90210 • Alexandra House, 18 Chater Road, Hong Kong • Shanghai Plaza 66 L117, No.1266, Nanjing West Road, Jin’an District, Shanghai • Cheongdam-dong, 459 Dosandae-ro, Gangnam-Gu, Seoul 06015 • Omotesando,5-2-29 Jingumae, Shibuya-Ku, Tokyo 150-0001

Participating Supreme stores

• London • Paris • Milan • Berlin • New York • Los Angeles • San Francisco • Tokyo • Nagoya • Osaka • Fukuoka

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest arrivals

Sold out
Acne StudiosOrganic Cotton Hooded Sweatshirt Vanilla Yellow
$270.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
M/M x AnicornHandcrafted Ping Pong Set
$410.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonXT-6 Advanced Black Phantom
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
  • StylingMax Pearmain
  • Make-upBea Sweet
  • HairIssac Poleon
  • Models• Irina Shayk • Khalil • Sebastian Tabe • Sage Elsesser • Blondey McCoy • Nicole Vernon • Leonard Iheagwam
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Why Pioneering Supreme Skater Tyshawn Jones Is Suing Supreme for $26 Million
  • The OG Streetwear Denim Brand Gets a New Lease on Life
  • Fashion's Favorite Bootleg Music Merch, Made Official By Supreme
  • High-Octane Dressing? 'White Lotus' Talent? Burberry's Been Right On the Money
  • For Its Next Nike Sneaker, Supreme Goes Max Air & Full Leather
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now