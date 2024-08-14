Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

NIGO Stitched 40 Years of Marc Jacobs History Into a Single (Super) Sweater

Written by Tayler Adigun in Style
1 / 2
Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs' 40th anniversary is getting the band back together. In an alpaca-woven ode to four decades of design excellence, Marc Jacobs and NIGO have teamed up for the ultimate in Super (man) sweaters.

A call back to a sweater from a late '90s Marc Jacobs menswear collection, the Superman sweater designed in collaboration with streetwear phenom and BAPE founder NIGO, is an alpaca and wool knit that looks heroically cozy.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This pullover knit is not the pair's first meeting of the minds.

1 / 2
Marc Jacobs

In 2004, Marc Jacobs (then creative director at Louis Vuitton), NIGO and Pharrell Williams teamed up to create the Louis Vuitton Millionaires sunglasses, another full circle moment as Williams now serves (in every sense of the word) as Louis Vuitton's director of menswear.

Interestingly enough, Jacobs is not the only designer paying homage to a standout piece from fashion's past, as Williams has recently used his post at LV to give luxury lovers a take on a nostalgic throwback moment.

The infuriatingly dapper designer revised the Millionaires sunglasses for the 20th anniversary of the purposefully pricey shades as part of the dedicated Millionaires collection that includes $1 million bags seemingly designed specifically to beg the question: What if Louis Vuitton was even more expensive?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Keeping in theme with the interconnectivity of it all, NIGO, a frequent collaborator (in eyewear and beyond) and friend of Williams, is the artistic director for Kenzo, which is owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH alongside Marc Jacobs and Louis Vuitton. It truly is all in the (extremely stylish) family.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Speaking of, various extended members of the Marc Jacobs family, from Cactus Plant Flea Market to artist Stephen Sprouse have kept the love going throughout Jacobs' 40th anniversary year. NIGO's collaborative sweater is just another high-profile feather in Jacobs' fancy cap.

And should you want to join the family, NIGO's Superman sweater retails for ¥78,100 (about $530) and releases on the Marc Jacobs' website via a lottery system beginning August 14.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

AdidasTaekwondo W White/Black/Gum
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
ReebokUnisex Icon Remix Track Jacket Black/Mocha
$320.00
Available in:
M
Multiple colors
OakleySutro Lite Prizm Road Lenses Matte White Frame
$165.00
Available in:
One size
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Sack and The City: The Marc Jacobs Bag Defining Hot Girl Summer
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • How Marc Jacobs' Favorite Smiley Sweater Became Streetwear History
    • Style
  • Marc Jacobs & Stephen Sprouse Still Go Hard
    • Style
  • Sandy Liang's Heaven Collab Has Big Bow Energy
    • Style
  • Marc Jacobs, Master of Marc-eting
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • The Shirt of Summer Isn't a Shirt at All
    • Style
  • NIGO Stitched 40 Years of Marc Jacobs History Into a Single (Super) Sweater
    • Style
  • Sip Back and Relax: Highsnobiety Welcomes the Summer of Aperol
    • Lifestyle
    • sponsored
  • Vans’ Buttery Leather Mule Is a Superflat Skate Slipper
    • Sneakers
  • Birkenstock’s Boston Clog Got the Massively Chunky Makeover It Deserves
    • Sneakers
  • How to Look Very Demure, Very Mindful, Very Cutesy (Or Not)
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now