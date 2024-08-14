NIGO Stitched 40 Years of Marc Jacobs History Into a Single (Super) Sweater

Marc Jacobs' 40th anniversary is getting the band back together. In an alpaca-woven ode to four decades of design excellence, Marc Jacobs and NIGO have teamed up for the ultimate in Super (man) sweaters.

A call back to a sweater from a late '90s Marc Jacobs menswear collection, the Superman sweater designed in collaboration with streetwear phenom and BAPE founder NIGO, is an alpaca and wool knit that looks heroically cozy.

This pullover knit is not the pair's first meeting of the minds.

In 2004, Marc Jacobs (then creative director at Louis Vuitton), NIGO and Pharrell Williams teamed up to create the Louis Vuitton Millionaires sunglasses, another full circle moment as Williams now serves (in every sense of the word) as Louis Vuitton's director of menswear.

Interestingly enough, Jacobs is not the only designer paying homage to a standout piece from fashion's past, as Williams has recently used his post at LV to give luxury lovers a take on a nostalgic throwback moment.

The infuriatingly dapper designer revised the Millionaires sunglasses for the 20th anniversary of the purposefully pricey shades as part of the dedicated Millionaires collection that includes $1 million bags seemingly designed specifically to beg the question: What if Louis Vuitton was even more expensive?

Keeping in theme with the interconnectivity of it all, NIGO, a frequent collaborator (in eyewear and beyond) and friend of Williams, is the artistic director for Kenzo, which is owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH alongside Marc Jacobs and Louis Vuitton. It truly is all in the (extremely stylish) family.

Speaking of, various extended members of the Marc Jacobs family, from Cactus Plant Flea Market to artist Stephen Sprouse have kept the love going throughout Jacobs' 40th anniversary year. NIGO's collaborative sweater is just another high-profile feather in Jacobs' fancy cap.

And should you want to join the family, NIGO's Superman sweater retails for ¥78,100 (about $530) and releases on the Marc Jacobs' website via a lottery system beginning August 14.