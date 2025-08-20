Sashimi-Fresh Air Force 1s Are Today’s Chef’s Special

The Sushi Club x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker, once a rare Friends & Family delicacy, is finally being served to the public.

This chef’s special keeps its ingredients simple but premium. The shoe features crisp white leather with a subtle, slightly textured upper (almost like it’s been lightly seared), an off-white suede swoosh, and an embossed Sushi Club imprint on the side.

Metallic insole accents and co-branded tongue details garnish the design like plating a signature dish.

Think of it like Nobu’s world-famous miso cod, refined, balanced, and all about the details.

The Sushi Club is a collective formed in 2021 by world-famous chef Nobu Matsuhisa and established streetwear designer Chris Stamp. Wearing these isn’t just about sneakers, it’s a cultural reservation.

Dropping “Sushi Club” on your AF1s is as much of a win as scoring a Saturday night table at Nobu itself.

Nike has plated food before. From Ben & Jerry’s SB Dunk Lows to Concepts’ “Lobster” Dunks and even Taco-inspired Kyries, sneakers have long borrowed flavors from the kitchen, but Nobu brings fine dining to streetwear.

The Sushi Club x Nike Air Force 1 Low is priced at $150 and will be available at Nike retailers and Sushi Club’s site.

