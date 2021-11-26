Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
It's Impossible to See Nike's AF1 Beneath All These Swarovski Studs

Written by Jake Silbert

Brand: Nike x Swarovski

Model: Air Force 1

Release Date: December 1

Buy: Nike SNKRS

Editor's Notes: If you'd have asked me to envision a Nike x Swarovski sneaker a few weeks ago, this Air Force 1 is certainly not what would've come to mind. Covered in swirling and seemingly removable panels, the design renders a white or black AF1 almost entirely unrecognizable.

Though it wasn't exactly a clever design, Cactus Plant Flea Market's Swarovski-studded Nike Dunk made a lot more sense. It was exactly what I'd have thought a Nike shoe done up with Swarovski appliqué would look like.

Here, not so much.

It ain't easy to describe what exactly is going on here without actually getting hands-on with the shoes but it appears like layers of molded rubber, shaped with intricately spiderwebbed lines, have been fastened across the uppers and midsoles of the classic Nike silhouette.

Those little metal screws can be undone with the Nike screwdriver that the shoes come with, allowing the wearer to remove the panels. That's good 'cause you can't get to the laces otherwise.

Since this is a Swarovski affair, loads of little crystal studs are fitted across the shoes at seemingly random points, creating pleasantly weird textural expanses.

Aside from the potential to trigger someone's trypophobia, I'm pretty into Swarovski's stab at the Nike AF1.

Anything that diverges from the typical formula of "semi-special colorway" or "same shoe with extra logo" is worth at least a second look and these definitely fit the bill.

In light of these nutty sneakers, we got in-depth with Nike's history of Swarovski-studded sneakers.

