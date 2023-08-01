Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

OMEGA & Swatch's MoonSwatch Is Back & More Swiss Than Ever

in WatchesWords By Highsnobiety

Listen up, OMEGA x Swatch heads. The MoonSwatch is back with a new iteration.

Swatch and OMEGA recently debuted a new rendition of their collaborative and immensely-popular Mission to the Moon MoonSwatch timepiece, with the latest celebrating Swiss National Day (August 1), speaking to the brands' shared Swiss watch heritage.

Like the "Pink" version released back in May, the newest OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Moonshine Gold MoonSwatch sees the seconds hand updated, this time receiving a Swiss lantern pattern as a nod to the labels' Swiss roots.

Other than the unique hand-finishing (presumably completed with Swiss pride), the latest MoonSwatch preserves all of the bells and whistles of the beloved Mission to Moonshine Gold watch, including the signature black and grey Mission to the Moon case made of Swatch's signature Bioceramic material, a black velcro strap, and quartz movement.

And, of course, you can't miss that familiar moon-like cover concealing the watch's battery hatch.

The latest OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Moonshine Gold MoonSwatch launches on Swiss National Day (again August 1) on Swatch's website for the price of $300, in case any MoonSwatch fanatics were looking to add the piece to their collection. And, if they really want, the collaborative timepiece is already flipping on resale sites.

Last year, Swatch and OMEGA's MoonSwatch shook up the watch world with its collaborative release. The $260 watch garnered immense hype, selling out instantly across the globe and fetching thousands of dollars on the resale market.

Lucky for fans, Swatch and OMEGA would go on to give fans quite a few restocks and plenty of more MoonSwatches to gush over, including fresh versions of the Moonshine Gold MoonSwatch, though they'll always want more.

The people very much want MoonSwatches and, for now, Swatch and OMEGA is providing them. Can't be mad at that.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    To Judge or Praise This TikToker's #Unbothered Subway 'Fits

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    OMEGA & Swatch's MoonSwatch Is Back & More Swiss Than Ever

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Here's What's Going Down on Nike SNKRS Day 2023

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Levi's New Japan-Made Jeans Are a Patchwork Denim Quilt

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    This Season’s Best Tote Bags, The World’s Hardest-Working Accessory

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Everything to Know: adidas' Second YEEZY Sneaker Sale

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023