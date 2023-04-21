EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Gosling & TAG Heuer Basically Made 'Drive 2'

Ryan Gosling loves him some TAG Heuer. Gosling became an ambassador for the luxury watch company in 2021 and, since then, has repped the company both on-screen (in films like The Grey Man) and IRL, rarely seen without his trusty TAG Heuer Carrera strapped to his right wrist.

Gosling's latest love letter to TAG is perhaps is most involved effort to date, as the actor steps back into the shoes of Drive's nameless protagonist (kinda) for a campaign that both commemorates TAG Heuer and Porsche's longstanding partnership and pays homage to one of Gosling's most iconic roles.

Obviously, this TAG Heuer ad isn't a direct nod or anything but you get enough stunts, fast cars, and quick cuts to hit a similar vibe.

TAG Heuer and Porsche have had a long and fruitful partnership: not only were they both deeply inspired by the turbulent Carrera Panamericana race — each brand has its own product named after the event — but they've since crossed over with a couple collaborative timepieces that epitomize each company's opulent ethos.

Accompanied by other famously fashionable folks like Jacob Elordi and tennis star Naomi Osaka, Ryan Gosling is in good company as a TAG ambassador.

But, especially given his additional filmic automotive experience, Gosling's the perfect person to embody TAG and Porsche's shared heritage. Drive has its own heritage feel now, given that the movie is over a decade old.

Hence why Gosling wore his TAG Heuer Carrera while driving a vintage Porsche Carrera in the new campaign (complete with his favorite Red Wing boots).

It's the next best thing to getting an actual Drive sequel, right? Or at least, it helps whet the appetite for Gosling's next hard-driving adventure.