TAG Heuer & Porsche Rev up 50th Anniversary Carrera Watches

Few cars are so iconic that they've inspired their own line of watches. And I don't mean car-affiliated watches or racing watches or one-off collabs, but an ongoing partnership directly indebted to a single automobile model. Indeed, Porsche's 911 Carrera is just that special and TAG Heuer knows it.

The Porsche x TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph watch is back in time for the 911 Carrera RS 2.7's 50th anniversary, observed on October 5, 2022.

“The Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was the first 911 to be christened ‘Carrera’ and was the crowning glory of the Porsche range at this time,” Detlev von Platen, Sales and Marketing Executive at Porsche AG, points out, underscoring the importance of this timely team-up.

It can't be understated how important the Carrera is to Porsche's past, present, and future legacy — there's a reason that collectors still crave the original and new iterations are still made today . A legendary car is deserving of equally valuable watches, after all, so what better way to turn 50 than serve up a duo of thematic TAG timepieces?

Wearing one of these is probably the next best thing to driving a Porsche, anyways. Probably.

Though they aren't the most opulent TAG Carreras on the market, these blue and red editions are nearly as rare as the diamond-studded variant introduced earlier this year and much more appropriate as a commemorative edition.

Available for $7,750 on TAG Heuer's website, the blue Carrera Chronograph is available in an edition of 500, iterating a blue stripe across the fabric strap and watch face in a show of sport and speed (at least one of those).

Meanwhile, the red Carrera Chronograph is offered in a tiny edition of 250 pieces, each priced at $23,550 apiece. The red alligator leather strap and gold trim amp up the luxuriousness, making this watch a true collector's item. Only serious Carrera obsessives need apply.