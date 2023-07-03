Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Swifties Are Playing Hooky to See the Eras Tour

The Swifties are a committed fanbase, that's for sure.

In the latest news, a fellow Swiftie showed up to the Eras Tour in Cincinnat — in disguise, specifically, a pink polka dot blanket topped with sunglasses.

Why? It turns out this Swiftie, who drove from Louisville, called out of work (said they were sick) to see Swift perform in Cincinnati (they already saw Swift in Nashville, by the way).

It looks like it was a good call, too. A reporter from the local news station stopped to speak with the fan while they waited in the merch line for a hoodie. Though, it's probably safe to assume the Stealthy Swiftie getup caught the news' attention more than anything.

In true Swift fandom, the incognito look was inspired by Swift's "Anti-Hero," a track from Midnights whose video featured blanket ghosts. Stanning? Check. Dodging the boss? Check. Well, maybe.

We can only hope the folks back at work don't recognize her voice. Sending the best of luck to this Swiftie on her journey back to Louisville.

Again, the Swifties are a committed bunch. Throughout the Eras tour, we've become quite familiar with the lengths they'll go to for Miss Swift.

Wear diapers so they won't miss a single moment of the Eras show. Defending Swift's controversial relationship with Matty Healy but also celebrating the breakup. Anything for their fave.

