Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

For His Second White House Visit, Travis Kelce Dressed the Part

in StyleWords By Alexandra Pauly

Travis Kelce seems to have learned a thing or two from his last White House visit. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end — who, perhaps more notably, is also Taylor Swift's boyfriend — returned to Washington D.C. to pay Joe Biden a visit. And this time, he looked (and acted) the part.

In 2023, the Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl LVII win by gifting the president his very own custom jersey. While presenting the gift, Kelce improvised and stepped up to the podium say a few words of his own. Luckily, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes quickly intervened and pushed him away from the mic.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Returning to the White House to celebrate their 2024 Super Bowl victory, the Chiefs handled things very differently. Not only did Kelce address last year's faux pas — "They told me if I got up here I'd get tased, so I'm going to go back to my spot," he said after Biden preemptively invited him to the podium — but he also upgraded his 'fit.

Instead of last year's loud, red suit and Nike Jordans, Kelce opted for something much more refined: a tan, wide-lapel suit with an oversized jacket and slim pants, topped off with a pair of smart, leather shoes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The ensemble was supplied by Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God, a label Kelce has been photographed in before. While some critics took issue with the suit's pants — specifically, their tightness — we'd argue that the proportions are pretty on-brand for Fear of God.

Plus, they're fitting for a guy whose muscly physique and boy-jock persona are part of his appeal.

Well-played, Kelce.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas x Craig Green
Squash Polta Akh
$240
Image on Highsnobiety
Carhartt WIP
S/S Noisy T-Shirt
$50
Image on Highsnobiety
HO HO COCO
Handle With Care Hat
$45
We Recommend
  • Luxury Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where To Buy Them
    • Style
  • Travis Scott Entire SNL Show Was Full Rick Owens (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Ben Affleck (Sort Of) Gave His Nikes a Break
    • Style
  • Big Fits, Bigger Flowers: Jeremy Allen White Is Always at the Farmer's Market
    • Style
  • Zoë Kravitz Is Freezing 
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • For His Second White House Visit, Travis Kelce Dressed the Part
    • Style
  • OAMC's Quintessentially Conscious Jacket Represents New Life (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • CdG's Coolest Nikes Prove the Brand Is a Sneaker Olympian
    • Sneakers
  • Up, Up, and Away You'll Go, in Nike's Pegasus 41
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • The Best Kits Ahead of Euro 2024 (So Far)
    • Style
  • Trophy Room's Fancy, Low-Slung Jordans Are Coming Home (Again)
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024