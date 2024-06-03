For His Second White House Visit, Travis Kelce Dressed the Part

Travis Kelce seems to have learned a thing or two from his last White House visit. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end — who, perhaps more notably, is also Taylor Swift's boyfriend — returned to Washington D.C. to pay Joe Biden a visit. And this time, he looked (and acted) the part.

In 2023, the Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl LVII win by gifting the president his very own custom jersey. While presenting the gift, Kelce improvised and stepped up to the podium say a few words of his own. Luckily, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes quickly intervened and pushed him away from the mic.

Returning to the White House to celebrate their 2024 Super Bowl victory, the Chiefs handled things very differently. Not only did Kelce address last year's faux pas — "They told me if I got up here I'd get tased, so I'm going to go back to my spot," he said after Biden preemptively invited him to the podium — but he also upgraded his 'fit.

Instead of last year's loud, red suit and Nike Jordans, Kelce opted for something much more refined: a tan, wide-lapel suit with an oversized jacket and slim pants, topped off with a pair of smart, leather shoes.

The ensemble was supplied by Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God, a label Kelce has been photographed in before. While some critics took issue with the suit's pants — specifically, their tightness — we'd argue that the proportions are pretty on-brand for Fear of God.

Plus, they're fitting for a guy whose muscly physique and boy-jock persona are part of his appeal.

Well-played, Kelce.