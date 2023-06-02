Sign up to never miss a drop
Swifties Are Now Unashamedly Wearing Adult Diapers

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

Ever been to a gig and had to dash to the loo right at the time one of your favorite songs comes on? Perhaps you’ve made your way to the perfect vantage point, but then realise you're about to blow?

Well, have you ever thought – as an adult – about wearing a big diaper to eradicate these sorts of situations in the future? Me either. Honest. But then again, we aren’t Swifties.

Yup, you heard. Taylor Swift’s fan base has become so loyal now that some of them have been sporting adult diapers to the singer’s Eras Tour so as not to miss a moment, according to TikTok.

Now don't me wrong, I love a good concert and I realise they aren't the cheapest nowadays (not least a Taylor Swift one), but lingering in my own piss and poop so I can listen to Shake It Off one mile away from the stage isn't my idea of fun.

Swifties – as Swift's loyal following is collectively known – are a different breed of fan. They discuss the singer's every move online, they dissect her videos, and comment on every second of her life. They, to be frank, are dedicated to the cause.

Nevertheless, for many, the decision to wear diapers isn’t a last minute one.

Back in March, @therealkatherine revealed her plan to purchase an 18-pack of adult nappies after successfully obtaining tickets to Swift’s sell-out Eras Tour. Luckily (for her, at least), she doesn’t look to be the only one.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been making headlines since it started on March 18, but not all for the reasons you’d expect.

Following Swift’s split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, back in April, the singer is now in cahoots with 1975 lead singer Matty Healy, internet chat about which has been inescapable ever since, and now has us asking: do we really care?

Either way it’s happening. And, whether you’re into it or not, Swifties are also wearing adult diapers. It really is a crazy world and we’re just living in it.

