Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

With Its Gifted Bag Program, Telfar's Doing BOGO Its Way

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

'Tis the season of giving, and Telfar's latest bag program is right on time.

Following the last ever bag security program, Telfar announces "Gifted," a new rollout centered on a BOGO concept — BOGO being buy one Telfar bag, gift one bag for free (more on this later).

On November 17 at 12PM EST, Telfarians can buy any Telfar bag on the brand's website. Fans can purchase the label's shopping bags, collaborations, circle bags, and duffles in any color and size their little Telfy hearts desire.

From there, purchasers will receive a code for the gifted bag to send to someone for free (yes, free). But here's the thing: you must submit a video under one minute detailing who you're giving your Telfar bag to and why. Nothing scammy or crazy, but the video is required in order to participate.

Video submissions are due on November 13 at 12PM EST, no later than 3PM EST on the dot. Interested fans can discover more details and rules on Telfar's website. Read the fine print, folks (it's actually the best fine print I've read yet).

Here's a little snippet: "IT'S THE PEOPLE WHO MAKE OUR 'MARKETING'. IT'S THE PEOPLE WHO MADE THIS PHENOMENON OF CALL AND RESPONSE. AND IT'S THE PEOPLE THAT ARE OUR ONLY INVESTORS. AND THAT'S WHY WE DON'T NEED TO SELL THE PEOPLE — OR OURSELVES — TO ANYONE ELSE."

"IF IT TURNS INTO THAT: A BAG IN EXCHANGE FOR SOME MONEY — THEN WE ARE JUST ANOTHER THING ON THE MARKET. THAT IS NOT FREEDOM. THAT'S HOW THE IDEA OF GIFTED CAME TO US. THIS IS THE FIRST OF MANY GIFTS TO COME," Telfar says.

Finger on the pulse? Telfar's got its hands locked in on the bag game. The New York-based label founded by Telfar Clemens continues to be both a fashion and cultural phenomenon, from appearances in beloved TV shows to star-studded campaigns to thoughtful programs keeping affordability and accessibility top of mind.

At the center of it all is Telfar's diehard fanbase, who are usually the first to spot (and decode) an unreleased collab, get the word out about drops, and continuously sell out the brand's popular handbags. Now, they get to play Telfy Claus for the holidays.

To paraphrase Oprah's unforgettable surprise car moment: "You get it a Telfar bag, You get a Telfar bag!" But be sure to send that video submission first.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Reversible Flap Cap
Patta
$70
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Quantum Kinetic
ASICS
$285
Image on Highsnobiety
1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
The North Face
$365
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    21 Black-Owned Brands to Shop All Year Round
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Telfar's Last (& Fastest) Bag Security Program Is Indicative of Its Future
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Who Said Handbags Aren't For Everyone?
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Is Telfar Quietly Developing a Beauty Line?
    • Beauty
What To Read Next
  • di'orr greenwood nike sb blazer pro
    A Stealthy Di'orr Greenwood x Nike Shoe Sneaks Into the Mix
    • Sneakers
  • telfar gift bag program
    With Its Gifted Bag Program, Telfar's Doing BOGO Its Way
    • Style
  • A$AP Rocky is stylish as he steps out from an evening meeting at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
    A$AP Rocky Is Already Making Racing Gear Cooler
    • Style
  • nigo nike shoes
    What’re Those Nikes on Your Feet, NIGO?
    • Sneakers
  • patta new balance 991v2
    Patta & New Balance's Alleged New Sneaker Cleans Up Berry Well
    • Sneakers
  • martine rose kendrick lamar baby keem hillbillies collab
    Martine Rose, Kendrick Lamar, & Baby Keem Are Collaborating, Finally
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023