With Its Gifted Bag Program, Telfar's Doing BOGO Its Way

'Tis the season of giving, and Telfar's latest bag program is right on time.

Following the last ever bag security program, Telfar announces "Gifted," a new rollout centered on a BOGO concept — BOGO being buy one Telfar bag, gift one bag for free (more on this later).

On November 17 at 12PM EST, Telfarians can buy any Telfar bag on the brand's website. Fans can purchase the label's shopping bags, collaborations, circle bags, and duffles in any color and size their little Telfy hearts desire.

From there, purchasers will receive a code for the gifted bag to send to someone for free (yes, free). But here's the thing: you must submit a video under one minute detailing who you're giving your Telfar bag to and why. Nothing scammy or crazy, but the video is required in order to participate.

Video submissions are due on November 13 at 12PM EST, no later than 3PM EST on the dot. Interested fans can discover more details and rules on Telfar's website. Read the fine print, folks (it's actually the best fine print I've read yet).

Here's a little snippet: "IT'S THE PEOPLE WHO MAKE OUR 'MARKETING'. IT'S THE PEOPLE WHO MADE THIS PHENOMENON OF CALL AND RESPONSE. AND IT'S THE PEOPLE THAT ARE OUR ONLY INVESTORS. AND THAT'S WHY WE DON'T NEED TO SELL THE PEOPLE — OR OURSELVES — TO ANYONE ELSE."

"IF IT TURNS INTO THAT: A BAG IN EXCHANGE FOR SOME MONEY — THEN WE ARE JUST ANOTHER THING ON THE MARKET. THAT IS NOT FREEDOM. THAT'S HOW THE IDEA OF GIFTED CAME TO US. THIS IS THE FIRST OF MANY GIFTS TO COME," Telfar says.

Finger on the pulse? Telfar's got its hands locked in on the bag game. The New York-based label founded by Telfar Clemens continues to be both a fashion and cultural phenomenon, from appearances in beloved TV shows to star-studded campaigns to thoughtful programs keeping affordability and accessibility top of mind.

At the center of it all is Telfar's diehard fanbase, who are usually the first to spot (and decode) an unreleased collab, get the word out about drops, and continuously sell out the brand's popular handbags. Now, they get to play Telfy Claus for the holidays.

To paraphrase Oprah's unforgettable surprise car moment: "You get it a Telfar bag, You get a Telfar bag!" But be sure to send that video submission first.