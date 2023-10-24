Telfar x UGG's “Krinkle” Collab Is Iconic for Many Reasons

Telfar x UGG is iconic, period. The proof was in the duo's very debut, which got a stellar rollout courtesy of the Real Housewives of Potomac. With the latest, Telfar and UGG cement their legendary status with another offering of great wears and a campaign of icons.

Titled "Krinkle," Telfar and UGG's newest team-up enlists several familiar faces to lead a star-studded campaign, including boxer Mickey Rourke, actor Morris Chestnut, model Rolling Ray, musicians Yung Miami and Teezo Touchdown, and the one and only Lil Kim.

In the visuals, sleek Telfar UGGs appear on the celebs' feet and hands (the famous shoe-phone pose included). Teezo's? The How Do You Sleep at Night? artist's pairs matched his signature nail hairdo.

At the same time, you'll catch the newest shopping bags sprinkled in the background — or swinging from shoulders, in Rolling Ray's case.

After going through a denim daze, Telfar ad UGG present a new crinkle — excuse me, "krinkle" — patent leather spin on their traditional offerings.

Telfar x UGG "Krinkle" includes loafers, UGG boots (now in both tall and mini), shopping bags (in all three Telfar tote sizes) finished with the shiny, wrinkled material and those shearling trims as seen on the previous drops. Oh, and the unmistakable Telfar logo is present, of course.

Releasing on November 2, the Telfar x UGG "Krinkle" collection launches on Telfar's website in Black, White, and "Spicy Pumpkin" colorways. Pumpkin spice? Who's that?

The labels also will restock their Chestnut suede boots and bags on October 26, in case anyone missed out on the previous drop.

So, what have we learned today? For one, Telfar and UGG remain on the rise and rise in the fashion game, separately and together as a collab. The two's pieces, UGG shoes and Telfies, are everywhere right now, and it doesn't seem like they're going anywhere anytime soon.

The second lesson comes from Telfar's mouth: "Everyone is wearing boots on their hands...thank you, and you're welcome."