Twitter Thinks It Cracked Telfar's Top-Secret Bag Collaboration

Telfar's top-secret collaboration isn't so secret anymore.

On Instagram, the brand announced a bag collection designed with a mysterious collaborator. Before Telfar's secret guest is officially revealed, the special edition bags will release as a blind pre-order on March 25 at 12 p.m. EST.

Basically — you'll be able to secure the bag at reduced prices ($110 to $198), but you won't know exactly what you're getting. The styles up for grabs include Telfar's beloved Shopper in Small, Medium, and Large, as well as the recently unveiled Circle bag.

The collab's Medium and Large shopper bags will see a regular, non-blind release on March 31, followed by the Small and Circle bags on April 4 and 8, respectively.

Judging from the brand's teaser video, the secret collaborator appears to have a red logo — not exactly a giveaway, but a hint that had me wracking my mind for labels with crimson branding.

Telfar's website also provides clues to what the bags look like. A product page for the special Shopper reads: "The iconic Small Shopper in tactical nylon with woven hand straps and removable/adjustable padded shoulder strap to be worn crossbody, around the waist or over the shoulder."

Alas, leave it to Twitter to ruin the surprise.

As soon as news of Telfar's cryptic team-up broke, online sleuths got to work and managed to unearth photos of the partnership in question: Telfar x Eastpak.

Telfar responded to Twitter's unceremonious reveal during its blind pre-order annoucement, questioning, "WHO GUESSED EASTPAK? You THINK you seen leaked pics? How you know we didn't fake the leak? How can you know anything?"

"Only love is real...and love is BLIND."