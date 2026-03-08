The Air Force 1 Is in Bloom This Spring

As we move into the season of rebirth, Nike is marking the occasion with two floral adaptations of the iconic Air Force 1 Low.

The Nike Air Force 1 ‘Flower Pack’ features two new designs, one in the style of the rose, and its companion modelled after cherry blossom often referred to as Sakura.

Nike has visited this subject matter before. For any serious sneakerheads in the place, the combination of the words ‘Air Force 1’ and ‘Sakura’ will immediately spark memories of the incredibly exclusive 2005 Nike Air Force 1 Ueno Sakura.

This Japan-exclusive colorway lives on in the minds of sneakerheads the world over as the one that got away. While not exactly the same, the 2026 Air Force 1 ‘Flower Pack’ might offer a chance of vague consolation.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Slated for a release in April, the new Flower Pack follows on from last year’s experimental Sakura/Cherry Blossom release which was designed to fall apart during wear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Alongside the cherry blossom pair is a red-tinged rose design. Each shoe features a graphic interpretation of its flower to the midsole, while the laces offer a graded color palette associated with each flower.

Each design is, at its core, minimal. Subtle detailing stands out against the iconic pure white backdrop of the Air Force 1, making the Floral Pack a highly versatile option that’s ideal for spring and summer.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.