Nike’s Prettiest Air Force 1 Is Designed Bloom & Die

The tear-away Air Force 1 shoe just got its prettiest upgrade, beautiful like cherry blossoms in spring. Literally.

Nike’s Air Force 1 Low LX “Sakura/Cherry Blossom” is a poetic sneaker for those in-between seasons, shedding its upper in full bloom before gracefully fading away.

The “Sakura” AF1 shoe’s paper layer mirrors Japan’s cherry blossom trees, which can only be admired for a moment before their flowers fade.

As the sneaker wears away, soft suede panels emerge underneath, like petals falling to reveal new life. The furry pink tongue, mauve-gray midsole, and pale pink overlays add quiet depth, beauty tucked beneath layers of bloom.

The inspiration comes from Japan’s tradition of flower viewing, called hanami. Nike’s “Sakura” shoe captures the Japanese concept of mono no aware, the beauty of things that don’t last, as a sneaker meant to age gracefully through the seasons rather than stay pristine.

The “LX” tag in the sneaker’s name isn’t random either. Typically shorthand for “Luxury” or “Limited,” it marks Nike’s design-forward builds and elevated materials, here demonstrating a high-concept remix of its most classic silhouette.

Expected in Spring 2026 for around $130 on Nike’s website, the Air Force 1 “Sakura” follows in the footsteps of the “Leaf Camo” sneaker, which shed its upper this past autumn to reveal a forest of leaves.

