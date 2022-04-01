The Arrivals' ReSOURCE Program Has Landed For SS22

Having mastered the art of outerwear, The Arrivals is setting its sights on software with the launch of its Spring/Summer 2022 ReSOURCE Program.

If we're talking functional outerwear, it'd be an injustice to overlook the work of The Arrivals. Built for performance and with some pretty killer aesthetics, the brand's outerwear execution is second to none.

Core pieces like the TURBO Puff Series – a 700 fill power Freudenberg® 100% GRS certified rPET eco-fill for sub-zero warmth – and the all-conditions field-tested NOMA Expedition Parka speak volumes, and that's without introducing its packable and leather products.

Following the release of its MAAP cycling apparel collection earlier this year, the full rollout of Spring/Summer 2022 ushers in the launch of The Arrivals' ReSOURCE Program – also known as "Signal Lost."

An apparel series developed to make the best use of fabrics from within the product development process, the collection is 100% organic re-sourced and repurposed fabric. Inspired by retro-digital technology, "Signal Lost" is intended as a bridge between digital and physical realities. No NFTs here, mind.

Apparel lines are largely unisex – except for a selection of womenswear leather jackets – conceived as oversized and over-stitched cotton sweatsuits and tees.

Speaking on the collection's intentions, Jeffrey Johnson, The Arrivals Co-Founder said: “I’ve always been fascinated by the life-cycle of vintage apparel. Each piece having a unique origin, storied past, and undefined future.

As a creative challenge, we wanted to better understand what vintage textiles were, how this could be integrated into a product development process, how to rehabilitate, how to design responsibly, and ultimately how to create one-of-a-kind products for a more mindful future.”

You'll find the full ReSOURCE Program online now at The Arrivals.