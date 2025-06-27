First Look: Willy Chavarria Steps up His Wildly Wonderful adidas Sneakers

Willy Chavarria and adidas are back together for the Spring/Summer 2026 season. At Paris Fashion Week, the New York designer's eponymous label offered first tastes of its forthcoming adidas shoes, wonderfully wild experiments in shape and style.

Titled "Huron" after the designer's hometown, Willy Chavarria's SS26 collection is a typically personal affair.

The presentation was filled with plenty of Willy Chavarria signatures, like oversized sportswear, extra-roomy cropped trousers — the designer refers to Chicano style as a perpetual influence — and bunch-free socks pulled up way high.

As for Chavarria's adidas collab, the partnership only got better and bigger. It's crazy to think it all started with a dressy point-toe take on the adidas Jabbar for Spring/Summer 2025 (Willy Chavarria helped kick off the model's revival era).

For SS26, the two labels present several collaborative sneakers, including techy and chunky adidas Megaride XL and Megaride AG sneakers.

There's also another even wilder Megaride shoe, which looks like combat boots from another planet and nicely complement a heavyweight matte basketball shoe

Perhaps most potently, Chavarria also reworked the iconic adidas Superstar, replacing the signature shell toe with a rose. Yes, Willy Chavarria's adidas Superstars have rose toes.

Willy Chavarria SS26 also included collaborative adidas apparel, such as oversized track sets and wide, long shorts, essentially more adidas classics reimagined through the lens of the Mexican-American designer.

We haven't even gotten Willy Chavarria's Fall 2025 offering yet, which also promises equally stylish ready-to-wear and great sneaker-boots.

But for next spring, we can prepare for an even greater adidas feast.

