Caution! MAAP x The Arrivals "ADVENTURE ALTERED" Collection Will Cause Cyclist Envy

MAAP's not done with cycling gear's contemporary makeover just yet, bringing NYC outerwear brand, The Arrivals onboard to launch the "ADVENTURE ALTERED" collection.

Let's be honest – how often have you caught a cyclist on the move, amateur or everyday pedal slammer, and thought, "that's some slick gear they're wearing?"

Performance sunglasses aside (like MAAP's recent 100% collab or Oakley's classic roster), few brands have been pushing the boundaries when it comes to cycling apparel design. If football jerseys and hiking gear can get the fashion mainstream crossover success they deserve, why not bike life, too?

Although Pas Normal Studios certainly cannot be overlooked, it certainly feels like MAAP is leading the charge in cycling apparels makeover, splitting its focus between on and off-bike.

The result is collections like MTA Transit Apparel and the new "ADVENTURE ALTERED" collaboration with The Arrivals.

Arriving as an expansion of the new Alt_Road category, the lineup matches MAAP's performance capabilities with The Arrivals off-bike element-tackling, high-attitude approach to outerwear.

On offer, you'll find The Arrivals' Haelo Packable Jacket and ultra-light cap, paired with MAAP's Alt_Road Cargo Bibs and Polartec Ride Tees. Every piece is rooted in function and styled to its peak thanks to the earthy color palette of "Cedar," Rose Quartz," "Sand," and "Black."

If you're familiar with NYC-based The Arrivals' jackets, you'll know it doesn't play when it comes to performance, function, and form – making it the perfect collaborative partner.

Caution! Shopping the MAAP x The Arrivals "ADVENTURE ALTERED" collection (which is available online from February 22) may cause cyclist envy. You've been warned.