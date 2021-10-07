DIY a Nuptse With The North Face's Customization Program

The North Face is always up to something cool but its Japanese branch is always up to something even better. From Purple Label to a dedicated maternity line, the Goldwin-owned The North Face is basically killing it.

TNF Japan's 141 Customs program is further proof. Launched in 2020, the initiative allows customers to create personalized editions of North Face classics on Goldwin's website, DIYing staples like the Nuptse puffer jacket, Denali fleece, and Granule shoulder bag.

The process is pretty straightforward and can be tested through a digital simulator — of course, like everything The North Face Japan does, 141 Customs is only available within Japan.

It's still fun to tinker around with, though, with loads of color and pattern options at your disposal. The idea is to encourage shoppers to create a truly unique TNF piece, something one-of-a-kind.

After toying around with the 3D models, customers have to make a reservation to create their custom piece — here's where it gets interesting.

Only two TNF Japan stores offer 141 Customs clothing and the company only just opened its first dedicated accessories outpost. It's very site-specific, you see, because a 3D scanner will acquire your body shape to ensure the perfect fit — these aren't just in any TNF store!

These high-tech shops usually also offer dedicated in-house repair services.

Then, staff will work with clients to select the right mix of textiles to meet their whims, taking the process to the realm of true bespoke. The finished designs are assembled by hand inside Goldwin's Tech Lab, one at a time.

The entire process will take about a month, not including additional fittings if necessary.

It's thoughtful schemes like this that distinguish Japanese The North Face from its VF Corp-owned counterpart. And, look, there's plenty of cool stuff over here, as well. It's just that TNF JP hits different, in a very good way.