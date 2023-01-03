The North Face's Clever LNY Camo Ushers in Rabbit SZN

New Years isn't much of a shopping holiday but Lunar New Year certainly is. Frequently cited as the most important holiday of the year — especially across Asia and the Asian diaspora — Lunar New Year brings with it big fashion collabs and special drops aplenty, as The North Face elucidates for the Year of the Rabbit. It's wabbit season, folks.

Ahead of the lunar calendar shift on January 22, The North Face Hong Kong is rolling out a line of clever camouflaged Nuptse puffers, Mountain Jackets, and Nuptse mule shoes laden with layered bunnies.

Offered in typical Lunar New Year red, The North Face's thematic cold weather gear is also available in some neutral shades for those seeking something subtler, all only available via TNF's WhatsApp.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This isn't The North Face's first stab at a Lunar New Year drop: in 2021, it released some reworked classics for the Year of the Ox, all featuring a similar style of dense camouflage.

Lunar New Year is sometimes referred to as Chinese New Year because it relates to the Chinese lunisolar calendar but it's also observed by nearby countries including Mongolia, Vietnam, Korea, and Thailand.

Still, China represents perhaps the largest market of streetwear-hungry shoppers, so no surprise that big brands target China in particular.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The North Face is hardly alone in its seasonal celebration.

Luxury labels always get in on the action with timely moments, ranging from thematic collections to questionable activations.

Brands as disparate as New Balance and Arc'teryx are also getting in on the Lunar New Year action, dropping reddish sneakers and bunny-branded jackets, granting revelers plenty of options for capitalizing on the holiday.