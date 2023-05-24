The North Face's Having a 90s Ski-Wear Revival

If you happen to be on the hunt for the most garish clothes ever made, 90s ski gear is probably a good place to start. Complete with clashing panels of neon fabric, outdoor companies were at their most unhinged when creating ski wear during those years — and The North Face was no different.

In 1992, the label released its TNF X drop of ski gear including the brightest color combinations it could conjure up, and it has revisited the old collection for SS23.

No longer made for bombing down mountains, the newest TNF X collection is athletic lifestyle gear designed for outdoor exploration during the warm months.

From hiking sneakers to lightweight waterproof shell jackets, the selection brings back some classic styles such as the '92 Retro Cap and TNF X jacket (which now also has a matching pair of shorts).

But all of these pieces have naturally been updated using the brand's latest technology, such as its highly-resistant WindWall fabric and water-repellant recycled polyester — this might look like its straight from the 90s but it performs as well as you'd expect from any contemporary TNF wares.

Having been in the business of equipping explorers since 1966, the American outdoors brand has an archive unlike any other that it mines regularly, with the label recently having revisited its 90s Expedition System line and its revolutionary Oval InTENTion tent.

Now, taking things back to its early-90s ski wear, TNF X is yet another reminder of how long The North Face has been dominating the outdoor-wear game.

