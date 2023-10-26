The Row Sample Sale Is Not For the Faint of Heart

The Row sample sale, an annual gathering of New York City's most determined fashion enthusiasts, is happening right now. Whether it's worth attending, however, is a matter of how long you're willing to wait in line.

From October 25 to October 28, the Olsen twins' legendary luxury label is taking over the fifth floor of Metropolitan Pavilion in Manhattan's Flatiron District. As reported earlier this week, doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. (3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday). There's womenswear, menswear, shoes, accessories, and even tiny, cashmere baby sweaters — so whatever you're looking for, you'll most likely find it at a steep discount (75 percent off everything, to be exact).

Of course, there's a catch: Arrive early. Very, very early.

Highsnobiety's editorial team arrived at a very reasonable 8:30 a.m. to find the line already stretched around an entire city block. Those at the front started queuing as early as 1 a.m. — and more than a few were professional "line sitters" paid hundreds of dollars by diehard shoppers.

Once we made it in around 1 p.m., we were surprised to discover that everything was nicely organized: no sweaters strewn across the floor, no desperate deal-seekers fighting over the last pair of shoes.

There was plenty of womenswear, including tops (lots of ultra-soft sweaters and tank tops), bottoms (skirts, trousers, denim, and knits like leggings and sweatpants), and dresses (those in the market for a summer frock or a statement evening look will find lots of options). Sadly, there was no winter outerwear in sight, a bummer for anyone who might be eying one of The Row's impeccable wool coats.

1 / 3 Highsnobiety

As for menswear? Suits, blazers, and shirts made up the bulk of the lineup, which wasn't as substantial as womenswear.

The most solidly stocked category was shoes, which were available in both men's and women's sizing. The majority skewed summer — there were lots of mesh slip-ons, strappy sandals, and leather slides — but there were also some winter-y gems, including a pair of leather, over-the-knee boots. One lucky Highsnobiety editor snagged a pair of Cannes sandals for $150.

If you're in the market for a handbag, getting there early is a must. Purses were the first category to sell out — by the afternoon, there were only a few tiny cross-bodies left.

Bottom line? The sale is not for the faint of heart. Skip it unless you're willing to spend five-plus hours (yes, really) standing in line. If there's anything we gleaned from scoping out the scene, it's that diehard The Row fans don't play around when a pair of $200 leather flats are at stake.