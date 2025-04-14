Nike's Wildly Wavy "Crocs" Keep Coming with the Heat

Those viral Nike "Crocs?" The sportswear giant has more where that came from.

As Nike keeps the current stock of vibrant colorways flowing, the brand is also in the lab cooking up more heat for its cozy star clog, the ReactX Rejuven8.

Next up, Nike will serve up the ReactX Rejuven8 slip-on in three new colorways, including "Black/Volt," tonal "Khaki," and a blue-tiful "Dusty Cactus."

Of course, underneath these new and satisfying schemes, the head-turning design shines. Basically, expect the same rippled and wavy upper, breezy holes on the toe box, and high-tech foam construction as before. Naturally, the pure "Crocs meets Nike" energy remains, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike's ReactX Rejuven8 clog is having a killer debut, initially selling out and then fully restocked by the brand (and then selling out again). Nike's now adding fresh flavors to the mix, which will likely be just as sought-after as the others.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Indeed, the Rejuven8 madness (a good madness) advances with these new colorways rolling in on April 23 at Nike. It'll be a pretty big day for Nike's recovery shoes, as the label will launch the slide sandal version on the same day.

That's right. Catch both the new ReactX Rejuven8 clog and slide on the brand's website next week.

But wait, what about the Jordan fans? Nike's got Jumpman "Crocs" for you, too.