Gold Bless the Olsens: The Row's Sample Sale Is Back

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Call me Jennifer Lawrence, 'cuz come The Row's October 2023 sample sale, I'm planning to dive deep into every and any affordable item I can find from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's inimitable luxury label. Yes, you heard me right: The Row. Sample Sale. October 2023. Need I say more?

As is its wont, The Row hasn't publicly revealed the details of its forthcoming sample sale and don't expect it to ever go wide with the announcement but several sample sale insiders have made it clear that there are The Row deals to be had, if only you know where to be.

The place: New York City. Duh. The date: debatable but sources are saying early in late October.

Chicmi's website, a reliable sample sale tracker, positions The Row's sample sale from October 25 until October 28, 2023.

And, according to various first-look folks across social media, you're gonna wanna get to the spacious Metropolitan Pavilion at 125 W 18th St by 10 am, when doors reportedly open.

If you've ever been to a sample sale, though, you know well enough to plan wayyyyyy ahead. If you aren't queueing by, say, 5am — if not the day prior — you're gonna have a hell of a time fighting the line to get in.

It's worth pausing here to point out that the sample sale has not been confirmed by The Row, if it ever will be. The sale could very well be run by a third party — common tactic in NYC — and thus The Row may have little to do with it besides providing the clothes that'll be for sale.

Can't hurt to be there early, though, right?

Highsnobiety has reached out to The Row to confirm the sample sale's details. The Row held its 2022 sample sale right around this time last year, though, so the timing certainly checks out on paper.

Folks, we love The Row, don't we? As one of the key progenitors of understated opulence — I think some folks call it quiet luxury — The Row's trend-free design ethos has patiently proven prescient, outpacing all trends as folks come around to appreciating the timeless appeal of simple, beautiful clothing.

If only any of us could afford to swaddle ourselves in the obscenely indulgent wools, cashmeres, silks, and linens envisioned by those damn stylish Olsen twins.

Sadly, I can't justify a $9,250 coat, $4k scarf, or $1.2k cotton shirt til I'm at least half as financially comfortable as J Law, Kendall Jenner, or Gwyneth Paltrow, which will surely be any year now. Surely.

Come October 25, though, it may actually be worth doubling down on my debt for the sake of even partially tapping into their peerless wardrobes. A boy can dream.

