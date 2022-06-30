Depop & 'The Sims' Bring Thrifting to the Metaverse

The Sims 4 is bringing Gen Z's favorite pastime to the metaverse through a partnership with Depop, the fashion resale app beloved by Bella Hadid and Olivia Rodrigo.

With The Sims' latest expansion pack, "High School Years," players and their Sims can shop at ThrifTea, an in-game "local thrift store and boba hangout." The virtual store will stock a rotating inventory of custom pieces designed by Depop's most popular real-life sellers: Bella McFadden of @inernetgirl, Jeremy Salazar of @happyxloco, Selena Williams of @selenasshop, Lapoze @judaku, and Sha'an d'Anthes of @furrylittlepeach.

Depop

Per a press release, Sims can wear these customs outfits to hype them up, thereby increasing their value. Eventually, the digital garments can be resold for Simoleons via Trendi, an in-game app inspired by Depop.

Basically: your Sim can contribute to the circular fashion economy.

We can all agree that thrifting is a more eco-conscious mode of consumption, but Depop x The Sims isn't so much a push for consumers to rethink their spending as it is an opportunity for Depop users and thrifters alike to translate their real-life shopping habits to the metaverse.

Depop

In essence, the ability to buy and sell secondhand fashion in The Sims will offer a more authentic gameplay experience for players who do the same IRL.

The move is similar to The Sims' launch of an "Eco Lifestyle" expansion pack, which allows players to upcycle trash and install solar panels while building homes for their Sims, among other eco-conscious practices.

The Sims 4 "High School Years" expansion pack featuring Depop launches on July 28.