Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Depop & 'The Sims' Bring Thrifting to the Metaverse

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

The Sims 4 is bringing Gen Z's favorite pastime to the metaverse through a partnership with Depop, the fashion resale app beloved by Bella Hadid and Olivia Rodrigo.

With The Sims' latest expansion pack, "High School Years," players and their Sims can shop at ThrifTea, an in-game "local thrift store and boba hangout." The virtual store will stock a rotating inventory of custom pieces designed by Depop's most popular real-life sellers: Bella McFadden of @inernetgirl, Jeremy Salazar of @happyxloco, Selena Williams of @selenasshop, Lapoze @judaku, and Sha'an d'Anthes of @furrylittlepeach.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Per a press release, Sims can wear these customs outfits to hype them up, thereby increasing their value. Eventually, the digital garments can be resold for Simoleons via Trendi, an in-game app inspired by Depop.

Basically: your Sim can contribute to the circular fashion economy.

We can all agree that thrifting is a more eco-conscious mode of consumption, but Depop x The Sims isn't so much a push for consumers to rethink their spending as it is an opportunity for Depop users and thrifters alike to translate their real-life shopping habits to the metaverse.

In essence, the ability to buy and sell secondhand fashion in The Sims will offer a more authentic gameplay experience for players who do the same IRL.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The move is similar to The Sims' launch of an "Eco Lifestyle" expansion pack, which allows players to upcycle trash and install solar panels while building homes for their Sims, among other eco-conscious practices.

The Sims 4 "High School Years" expansion pack featuring Depop launches on July 28.

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
MarniFussbett Sandals Navy
$500.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
adidas x Wales BonnerWB Track Top
$295.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
retrosuperfuture x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Teddy Black Sunglasses
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Luxuriously Hairy Sambas Graduated from the School of Wales Bonner
  • 30 Years of Asking the Most Esteemed Design Fair: Can't Great Design Be for Everyone?
  • NikeSKIMS: In Nike's Time of Need, Kim Kardashian Is the Next Michael Jordan
  • At the School of Stüssy Tears, Every Student Has Style
  • The Line Between Skiwear and Streetwear Is Increasingly Blurry
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now