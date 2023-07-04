Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Thom Browne’s Couture Debut Was Peak Thom Browne

Written by Highsnobiety in Style
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

And just like that, Thom Browne is doing couture!

If, like us (and almost anyone else), when you think of Thom Browne you envisage gray suits, lots of hoops, and a lot of gray. Well, it turns out Thom Browne couture is along the same lines, just a bit madder. Hear us out.

The designer took to the couture stage for the first time in Paris on July 3 for a special one-off show that simultaneously kicked off the label’s twentieth anniversary celebrations.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The show went ahead as planned despite the continued unrest across the city and the rest of the country and, as it stands, there has been no information to suggest that Haute Couture Week won't go ahead as planned.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As if the pressure of showing a debut couture collection in Paris wasn’t enough, the 300-strong audience – which included the likes of Anna Wintour, who sat in between a fashionably-late Cardi B and Diane Keaton – took place inside the capital's famous Opera Garnier.

The show verged on operatic itself at times, with the real audience housed housed on the stage in front of a creepy on-looking faux white cardboard audience, from where the models would later emerge.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Typically for any Thom Browne collection (RTW or Couture), everything was gray, including lots of pigeons.

The signature gray suit, the garment Browne started with when he founded his label in 2003, made an appearance with couture-esque tweaks like inflated arms and ginormous lapels, as the label's signature strips of white, red, and blue, and white hoops were scattered throughout.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

From exaggerated suiting and outerwear with wide, ballooned sleeves, fitted menswear and overemphasized womenswear, bell hats with eye holes, and giant pigeons, each look took us one step further away from the TB we've gotten to know, and into a new and unseen couture world we never thought we’d enter.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Of course, you’d be forgiven for thinking that this wasn’t Thom Browne’s first foray into couture.

For Fall 2023 collection the designer deployed a signature foray of theatrical headwear reminiscent of classic couture, while in 2022 he dressed Lizzo for her 2022 Met Gala outfit, a look that took over 22,000 hours of needlework and 900 days to create.

Historically, these are two traits that would point towards couture, although TB never labeled it as such.

While Thom Browne’s official couture debut in Paris has been ear-marked as a one-off, you can easily see why the people might want more. No one really knew what to expect prior to the show (gray suits aside), but we could never have expected something as beautiful as what was witnessed.

Still, you know the funny thing about all of this? When you boil it down: Thom Browne’s couture debut was actually just peak Thom Browne. Who saw that coming?!

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Loulou Paris x HighsnobietyT-Shirt Eggshell
$70.00
Available in:
Sold out
Multiple colors
Port TangerSumma Parchment/Amber
$285.00
Available in:
One size
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyContrast Stitch Pants Beige
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • It’s All Fun & (Football) Games for Thom Browne
  • The Classy Fashion Week Debut of a Brand Formerly Known as "Fecal Matter"
  • Suited Seduction at Haider Ackermann's Tom Ford Debut
  • The Original Tom Sachs Nike Sneaker Suddenly Returns to Earth
  • Paris Couture Week: Firsts, Lasts(?), and Loads of Frill
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now