Haute Couture? You Mean Cardi Couture!

Written by Highsnobiety in Style

Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture show in Paris on July 3 is now better known as the Cardi B show, that's after the rapper arrived wearing a look from the Italian fashion house they themselves dubbed: Cardi Couture.

Cardi B — who sat front row alongside American actor Tracee Ellis Ross — was clad in a figure-hugging black gown with a gold trim and ginormous fluffy black jacket, a look she accessorized with gold earrings and a black head wrap, a Schiaparelli signature.

Cardi B’s outfit was in keeping with Schiaparelli’s show at large, as the label’s American Creative director, Daniel Roseberry, kept things true to the house’s DNA by sending out an army of models clad in black and gold combinations.

Even when things weren’t black and gold, they were inherently Schiaparelli. White winter coats made from thick, shaggy fabrics were met with oversized (and wonderfully ridiculous) metallic puffer jackets, some of which came equipped with equally as enormous golden beads.

Always one of the big draws at Haute Couture Week, Schiaparelli has become known for its surrealist take on fashion on recent years, despite its recent debut in the world of ready-to-wear.

The house’s couture show last season sparked controversy after the likes of Kylie Jenner walked wearing giant faux animal heads as a part of the look, an outfit designed to make reference to the three beasts of Dante's Inferno.

Such was the backlash they received following the show, Schiaparelli began adding disclaimers to its Instagram posts from then on stating: "NO ANIMALS WERE HARMED IN MAKING THIS LOOK."

This season too, I’m happy to report that there were, indeed, no animals harmed during Schiaparelli show; even with Cardi B’s deadly slay.

The Schiaparelli show on July 3 took place in the French capital, despite the continued unrest across the city and the rest of the country. As it stands, there has been no information to suggest that Haute Couture Week won't go ahead as planned, although Celine took decisions into their own hands on July 1 and cancelled their show on July 2.

