Lacoste & Thrasher Is the Collab You Didn’t See Coming

Lacoste’s collaborations of late have been pleasing, to say the least.

Following a surprise link-up with Angelo Baque’s Awake NY back in January (which saw the label mix its retro-leaning aesthetic with Awake’s streetwear credentials), Lacoste looked closer to home for a tennis-inspired collection alongside Parisian outfit A.P.C midway through summer.

Lacoste

Now, as our wardrobes begin to immerse themselves in an array of fall-ready apparel, Lacoste has teamed up with iconic skateboarding magazine Thrasher for a collaboration you almost certainly didn’t see coming.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The capsule itself – which lands online on September 28 – boasts a quintessentially Lacoste polo shirt in Terry cloth, as well as a hoodie, t-shirt, track suit, and a pair of socks, all of which is emblazoned with a flaming crocodile, the collection’s official logo.

Lacoste

Heading to Thrasher’s birthplace of San Francisco, the accompanying imagery showcases specific pieces of the collection at iconic spots across the city, with the Golden Gate Bridge looming mightily throughout.

Described by the two brands as a “merging of two distinctive classics,” the collection (the tees especially) is certainly one for the more outlandish and wild, although the finish is executed with a certain French panache.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Irrespective of what you think of the collection as a whole, the collaborations Lacoste is embarking on is certainly something to keep an eye on. First came Awake NY and A.P.C, before Thrasher entered the fold, your guess is as good as ours as to what’s next, mind. We’ll see.