EXCLUSIVE: Inside Tiffany & Co.'s One-of-One Daniel Arsham Toolbox

Tiffany & Co.'s revamped Landmark store is reportedly one of the biggest renovations in LVMH history, a multimillion-dollar project that's yielding an entirely refreshed space both inside and out. As such, Tiffany is commemorating its reborn flagship with ample parties and events, capped by rarities like a one-off silver toolbox that artist Daniel Arsham created in partnership with the house.

Standing tall above New York's Fifth Avenue, the building isn't Tiffany's first flagship store but it is arguably the company's most iconic, owing in no small part to its presence in Breakfast at Tiffany's.

The new Landmark store lives up to its name as, well, a landmark of culture and craft, boasting ten stories dedicated entirely to Tiffany's exquisite jewelry.

Since 2020, the flagship has been shielded by scaffolding as it underwent renovations; finally, in April 2023, Tiffany's Landmark store is complete once again.

Inside, gorgeous marble countertops, stunning views of New York City, an entirely new rooftop space, and more of Arsham's artwork informs the sumptuousness that is Tiffany & Co.

Indeed, Tiffany's Landmark store is a living testament to good taste, the physical manifestation of Tiffany's house codes.

That Daniel Arsham is so closely involved with the Landmark store is a testament to his longstanding partnership with Tiffany.

A favorite of Tiffany exec Alexandre Arnault, Arsham has worked with Tiffany on several projects that blurred the line between jewelry and art, ranging from Tiffany Blue basketballs to new iterations of the Tiffany Lock bangle and inimitable Tiffany Blue Box.

The Arsham statue that sits next to a staircase within the Tiffany Landmark? First seen at the Tiffany & Co. exhibit at Saatchi Gallery in 2022.

Suffice to say, Tiffany and Arsham are like two peas in a pod. It follows that the artist would be tapped to create something extra special for the reopening of Tiffany's Landmark flagship.

Thus, Tiffany & Co.'s Daniel Arsham toolbox.

"The toolbox was inspired by our visit to the Tiffany & Co. archives," Arsham said. "We... were struck by the sheer amount of functional objects housed within the space, not just the jewelry pieces."

"Through the craftsmanship of the Tiffany workshop, we were able to create a modern toolbox, blending the fine craft of Tiffany with that of Arsham studio. These collaborative pieces are functional tools that we use in the studio on a daily basis to aid in the creation of artworks, yet also combine [our shared] codes."

There's only one of these toolboxes in the world and it's truly a thing to behold. It's as weighty as a conventional toolbox but so much more impressive IRL, with the light reflecting off of the sterling silver exterior.

Inside, a Tiffany blue Nubaka lining (vegan nubuck) cushions five tools, all made of matching silver by hand in Tiffany's Rhode Island holloware workshop.

Co-branded with Tiffany and Arsham Studio branding, you'd never mistake the ruler, tape measurer, pen, and carabiners as ordinary hardware: they're just too damn pretty. That being said, they all function identically to their blue collar inspirations.

The pens and carabiners are dotted with tsavorites, one of Arsham's favorite precious stones, further distinguishing this fancy spread.

Again, this is a one-of-one piece, so don't go making room on your workbench unless you're a true Tiffany VIP. For the rest of us, the Landmark store — where the toolbox will be on display following the reopening — is open to everyone.