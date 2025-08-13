For Tiffany & Co., Time Is Quite Literally Precious (EXCLUSIVE)

Time is precious. Quite literally in the case of Tiffany & Co., which has captured the sands of time within a collection of horological art pieces so exquisite that their exteriors are only rivaled by their usefulness.

Because, believe it or not, you can use Tiffany & Co.'s Time for Speed and Tiffany Airways clocks to tell time. Yes, they're not just a pretty face — they also have a clock face. (I'm sorry)

To be more accurate, both Time Objects — available on the Tiffany & Co. website and boutiques — wear wildly clever integrated horological features.

The Time for Speed ought to look familiar to true Tiffany afficionados. It debuted in 2023 clad in classic Tiffany Blue, though here its aluminum frame is painted a lustrous black. The house's signature hue does accent the hood's "57," itself a reference to the Tiffany Landmark flagship store in New York.

Actually, the $48,000 Time for Speed is itself a modest miracle.

Its chassis only partially conceals the ingenious clock movement especially created by nearly two-century-old Swiss clockmaker L’Epée 1839. To wind the device, you actually roll the Time for Speed back on its real rubber wheels, clicking the movement into place in a tangible show of time management.

Meanwhile, this new edition of the Tiffany Airways clock updates the original design's stainless steel frame with diamonds. It ain't called the Diamond Edition for nothin': in homage to its jewelry heritage, Tiffany has studded the airplane-shaped clock with 511 round diamonds that equate to 4.5 carats.

Like its automotive counterpart, the $75,000 Tiffany Airways clock is built atop a movement created by L’Epée 1839 that similarly incorporates manual winding. Here, the engine rotates — spinning the propeller in turn propels the clock.

This is the art of play and watchmaking at once, childhood toys elevated to the status of artwork that really does work. Just try to find another sculpture you can set your watch to.

