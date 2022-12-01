Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany's Exquisite Racecar Clock Makes Time for Speed

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
tiffany-car-clock (7)
Highsnobiety
1 / 3

Tiffany & Co. is somehow simultaneously one of the world's top purveyors of fine jewelry and killer collectibles, dishing out both literally brilliant accessories and then artworks that riff on those fresh codes.

Stuff like the IRL TiffCoins and MSCHF-designed trophy neatly epitomizes what Tiffany is up to these days.

Need another example? Look no further than Tiffany's Time for Speed clock, a clever enmeshing of the house's artisanal history and contemporary appreciation for keepsakes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
1 / 2

Highsnobiety took an exclusive first look at Tiffany's Time for Speed prior to its December release and we can confirm that the device is no mere clock.

Fresh out of the box, the 10lb Time for Speed is unmistakably weighty. Its aerodynamic metal body, inspired by '50s-era racecars, is hand-shaped from aluminum and painted (what else?) Tiffany Blue, complementing the intricate stainless steel guts revealed between the panels of the body and black rubber wheels.

The Time for Speed's escapement sits in the driver's seat, satisfyingly clicking as it's wound.

How is the Time for Speed car wound, by the way? By being pulled backwards as if it's driving in reverse. Don't worry, it won't launch forwards like those pull-back toy cars we all had as kids (out of habit, though, you do kinda expect it to blast off).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
1 / 2

Obviously, nods to Tiffany's legacy abound.

A classic Tiffany monogram is forged into the Time for Speed's grill, for instance, and the number five painted atop the snub nose is a reference to the inimitable Tiffany & Co. flagship on New York's Fifth Avenue.

Even the Time for Speed clock itself is an homage, paying tribute to Tiffany's history of crafting trophies for races.

Highsnobiety
1 / 2

The Time for Speed clock in the photos is the "standard" version that Tiffany & Co. will sell for $40,000 but a pair of extra-limited iterations will also be available to the most adherent Tiffany devotees.

One is exclusive to Japanese Tiffany stores but the other will release globally, boasting wheels and a bezel coated with over 300 round diamonds.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Still, if you're at all interested in owning your very own Tiffany racecar, the Time for Speed is as good a way as any to get into the driver's seat, of sorts. Just remember that this not-so-tiny speedster is no toy.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Carhartt WIPMarfa Hoodie Misty Sage
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HighsnobietyMoleskin CPO Shirt Navy
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSGel-1130 Oyster Grey Pure Silver
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Signature Nike Basketball Shoe Went from Beast Mode to "Tiffany" Mode
  • Swiss Watchmaking's Mad Scientist Makes Time Glow & Flow
  • Maximalist Minimalism Makes the Next Big Marc Jacobs Bag (EXCLUSIVE)
  • For Their Next Trick, Pharrell & Tiffany Make Diamonds Levitate (EXCLUSIVE)
  • HOKA’s Trail-Ready Formal Shoe Is the Final Boss of Sneaker-Loafers (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now