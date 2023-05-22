Can tokenproof Make adidas' Confirmed the Future of Sneaker Shopping?

“With Confirmed, we now have one of the most iconic brands that everybody knows issuing tokens and creating a community with preferential access to products they already know.” says Fonz Olvera, the founder and CEO of tokenproof.

tokenproof builds products that help brands apply web3 solutions to their apps and experiences. A couple of weeks ago, it launched an integration with adidas’ Confirmed app on a three-year deal that includes more blockchain-based digital products. In the months leading up to the partnership, the companies worked together on ticketing for adidas’ Art Basel party, as well as an exclusive 20% discount sent to adidas NFT holders for checking in to an event at its Fifth Avenue store.

Luis Aguilar

For Confirmed, tokenproof enables adidas ALT NFT owners to get “preferential access to limited edition product drops.” In addition to exclusive drops, Olvera says that Confirmed can be “a robust CRM (customer relationship manager) with personalized offers,” where adidas can more accurately gauge what type of rewards customers would like based on the NFTs they own, regardless if it was issued by adidas or not.

“Because the blockchain is public, adidas could target my on-chain identity that’s not even related to their NFTs. Because I purchased a Nike NFT, they could target me for interoperable loyalty,” says Olvera. While adidas can offer a discount code on your birthday, other information (such as previous purchases from other brands) isn’t as accessible and, often, inaccurate. Instead, tokenproof helps adidas identify other purchases on the blockchain from a customer's wallet, enabling them to create a personalized offer to come back and spend.

Beyond customer loyalty, Olvera points towards the Confirmed app integration to help solve one of the sneaker community’s biggest challenges: bots. Last week, rival Nike's SNKRS app reported up to 12 billion monthly requests from bots for raffle entries.

“This is an industry-wide problem in ticketing too. When something’s in high-demand, a lot of the inventory gets scooped by bots. By proving you’re human and a loyal customer, it’s less likely you’re going to immediately resell it.”

Quickly integrating tools that help with ticketing, Shopify, and QR codes, tokenproof's ability to help onboard the non-crypto-savvy has made it a favorite amongst web3 and non-web3 companies alike, ranging from Calvin Klein and GQ to Ledger and Yuga Labs. For tokenproof, the digital wallet is the new access point to your relationship with all these brands.

“We’re creating a connection not only with the brands but community members too. The power of those communities is what brands need to tap into, creating an environment that’s not transactional but has real meaning to the relationship.”