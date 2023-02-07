Tom Sachs' NikeCraft GPS Sneaker Returns in 2023

This was first posted on January 17, 2023 and updated on February 1, 2023

Brand: Tom Sachs x Nike

Model: NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe (GPS)

Release Date: February 7

Price: $109.99

Buy: NikeCraft.com, StockX (secondhand)

Editor's Notes: Tom Sachs & Nike's latest Nikecraft sneaker line needs no introduction. After taking the footwear world by storm in 2022 with the initial release of the General Purpose Shoe (GPS), the duo later introduced a new colorway with the promise of much more to come. In early 2023, that promise has come true, as Sachs and Nike reveal another round of collaborative kicks.

Set to release exclusively at NikeCraft on February 6, the latest GPS is arriving in a subtle "Field Brown" colorway and will retail at the usual price of $109.99.

In this new form, the same GPS silhouette that fans have come to covet is rendered in an earthy suede, with black laces, Swoosh, and midsole that make the silhouette extra understated.

In this extra-subtle form, Sachs' shoe truly does resemble the Nike Killshot that came before, as its most unusual details — toebox mudguard, reinforced mesh paneling — is obscured by the single hue.

“To some the General Purpose Shoe still represents an elite shoe that will be impossible to get, but we want our community to know that the GPS is here to stay,” Sachs told Highsnobiety when the yellow-tinged "Archive" GPS colorway dropped.

At the time, Nike also confirmed to Highsnobiety that Sachs' GPS sneakers will continue to release in larger numbers over time, making the ever-popular utilitarian shoes more accessible and less painful to buy at retail.

Given that resale prices on the original GPS sneaker currently remain twice as high as retail, the shoe is still not quite as approachable as Nike and Tom Sachs intend, though there's plenty of time to make good.